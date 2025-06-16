Tom Aspinall reveals "main thing" MMA taught him about himself

Tom Aspinall recently opened up about what he learnt from mixed martial arts. Aspinall asserted that the combat sport taught him to be disciplined and helped him develop strong resolve and tenacity.
Aspinall, who is the current UFC interim heavyweight champion, holds a professional MMA record of 15 wins and three losses. The Brit is known for his explosive striking prowess as he has six opening round knockout victories in the promotion.
In a recent interview with Mail Sport Boxing, Aspinall expressed his thoughts on how MMA developed him to a man of strong character.
''I think the main thing that I've learned from MMA is like how determined I am and that is massive because I don't think a lot of people realize, to get to the point where you're around about this level where I'm fighting right now, you have to be outrageously determined every day, to get up and do it.''
Aspinall continued:
''It's tough, it's a tough sport but not that there's a lot of people who can go in and have a hard session one day and then they might have a hard session the day after and they might get a dead leg one day, the next day the neck might be sore, the next day they're tired and whatever like I have done that for 20 years of my life and blocked out all distractions for years and years and years and years and I still continue to do it and I still continue to love it and I want more of it.''
Check out Tom Aspinall's comments below (7:48):
Jon Jones' teammate dimisses Tom Aspinall's 'ducking' allegations
Tom Aspinall captured the interim title by securing a first round knockout win against Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295 and went on to successfully defend it against Curtis Blaydes last year at UFC 304. In this process, he repeatedly called out Jon Jones for a title unification about. However, Jones rejected Aspinall and fought Stipe Miocic at UFC 309.
Jones' behavior prompted reactions from many, including Aspinall, who accused the reigning champion of avoiding a matchup with him.
This forced Jones' teammate Gable Steveson to defend the two-division champion in a recent interview with Bloody Elbow. The Olympic Gold medalist said:
“I’m not sure, that might be a question you have to ask Jon… I would rather have Jon do whatever Jon wants to do, if it’s Tom then it’s Tom. If it’s Francis then it’s Francis. Or if it’s me then it’s me. He’s definitely not ducking. Whatever Jon wants to do, he’s going to do it. And he’s going to do it to the best of his ability.”
Check out Gable Steveson's comments below (1:07):