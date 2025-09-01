Tom Aspinall’s dad breaks down the secret behind his son’s elusive style: "You teach them very early"

Andy Aspinall recently opened up about his son Tom Aspinall's fighting style, claiming that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion was taught to avoid strikes from an early age.In 2023, Aspinall received the opportunity to compete for the interim belt against Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 295. The Brit, who is known for his explosiveness, displayed his sharp instinct and knocked out Pavlovich in the first round. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 304, Aspinall successfully made his first interim title defense in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes, securing another opening-round knockout win.In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Aspinall's fighting style was discussed by his father, who revealed that the 32-year-old refined his reflexes, which are necessary to evade attacks, when he was young:''The secret is not to get hit. When [Aspinall] was a kid, that was what it was all about. His kids, you touch them and they just [dodge]. So you teach them very early, don’t let them touch you. That was paramount in what he had to learn. It was about being quick, you’ve got to move your head fast, your legs fast. So it’s always been about trying to enjoy it and trying to be good at it.''He continued:''If he wasn’t good at it, I’m not stupid, and if he got hit in the head a lot, he would’ve fallen out, and I’d have said go and do it and you’ll end up not too happy when you get older. You can’t get punched in the head all the time. So we train a lot on evading being punched.&quot;Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):Ex-UFC champion previews Tom Aspinall's upcoming title defenseTom Aspinall, who was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion status upon Jon Jones' retirement, will defend his belt against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping expressed his admiration for Aspinall and backed him to defeat Gane:''Obviously I’ve always been a big (supporter of) Tom Aspinall, I’ve always said how great he is, I don’t need to repeat myself, I thought he would’ve beaten Jon Jones if I’m honest, not that that’s a disrespect to Jon Jones I think Jones is incredible...Tom’s gigantic as well, he’s big and light on his feet, he can move, I always say he’s like an MMA Muhammad Ali or a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre, he can grapple, he can do it all… I heavily, heavily lean towards Tom Aspinall in this fight.'' [12:37]