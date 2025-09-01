  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • Tom Aspinall’s dad breaks down the secret behind his son’s elusive style: "You teach them very early"

Tom Aspinall’s dad breaks down the secret behind his son’s elusive style: "You teach them very early"

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Published Sep 01, 2025 03:30 GMT
Tom Aspinall
Tom Aspinall's father talks about his son. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Andy Aspinall recently opened up about his son Tom Aspinall's fighting style, claiming that the reigning UFC heavyweight champion was taught to avoid strikes from an early age.

Ad

In 2023, Aspinall received the opportunity to compete for the interim belt against Sergei Pavlovich in the co-main event of UFC 295. The Brit, who is known for his explosiveness, displayed his sharp instinct and knocked out Pavlovich in the first round. In his most recent octagon outing at UFC 304, Aspinall successfully made his first interim title defense in a rematch against Curtis Blaydes, securing another opening-round knockout win.

In a recent video posted on his YouTube channel, Aspinall's fighting style was discussed by his father, who revealed that the 32-year-old refined his reflexes, which are necessary to evade attacks, when he was young:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
''The secret is not to get hit. When [Aspinall] was a kid, that was what it was all about. His kids, you touch them and they just [dodge]. So you teach them very early, don’t let them touch you. That was paramount in what he had to learn. It was about being quick, you’ve got to move your head fast, your legs fast. So it’s always been about trying to enjoy it and trying to be good at it.''
Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

He continued:

''If he wasn’t good at it, I’m not stupid, and if he got hit in the head a lot, he would’ve fallen out, and I’d have said go and do it and you’ll end up not too happy when you get older. You can’t get punched in the head all the time. So we train a lot on evading being punched."
Ad

Check out Andy Aspinall's comments below (via Red Corner MMA X post):

Ad

Ex-UFC champion previews Tom Aspinall's upcoming title defense

Tom Aspinall, who was promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion status upon Jon Jones' retirement, will defend his belt against Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 321 on Oct. 25 in Abu Dhabi, UAE.

In a recent interview with Bloody Elbow, former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping expressed his admiration for Aspinall and backed him to defeat Gane:

''Obviously I’ve always been a big (supporter of) Tom Aspinall, I’ve always said how great he is, I don’t need to repeat myself, I thought he would’ve beaten Jon Jones if I’m honest, not that that’s a disrespect to Jon Jones I think Jones is incredible...Tom’s gigantic as well, he’s big and light on his feet, he can move, I always say he’s like an MMA Muhammad Ali or a heavyweight Georges St-Pierre, he can grapple, he can do it all… I heavily, heavily lean towards Tom Aspinall in this fight.'' [12:37]
About the author
Swagat Kumar Jena

Swagat Kumar Jena

Twitter icon

Swagat is a dynamic MMA writer with a total experience of a little less than a year, which includes time in retail and sports journalism. He holds an MBA degree.

Swagat fell in love with the sport after watching the iconic grudge match between Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier at UFC 182 in early 2015. Nate Diaz holds a special place in his heart for the Stockton native’s entertaining fan-friendly style and ability to deliver exciting fights regardless of the opponent.

In terms of rule changes in MMA, Swagat advocates for making scores public after each round, adding transparency to judging decisions.

Swagat prioritizes accuracy and relevance while writing and conducts thorough research to ensure the content is fresh and reliable.

He enjoys playing football and painting during his free time.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Swagat Kumar Jena
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications