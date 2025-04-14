Tom Aspinall shares four-word reaction to Alexander Volkanovski’s emotional father-son moment at UFC 314

Tom Aspinall recently shared his reaction to the touching moment that took place between Alexander Volkanovski and his father at UFC 314 last weekend.

In the main event, 'The Great' faced off against Diego Lopes as they competed for the vacant featherweight title. The pair then went to war in a highly entertaining contest that saw Volkanovski truly wind back the clock as he demonstrated why he is considered by many to be the greatest 145'er in the promotion's history.

The Australian stunned fans with his performance as, despite losing his last two fights via knockout, he went toe-to-toe with one of the division's most dangerous talents.

Each man would have their moments in the fight, including Volkanovski being knocked down in the second round. However, he weathered the storm and used his experience to clinch the victory via unanimous decision.

Alexander Volkanovski was understandably full of emotion after his victory, with the win being made even sweeter by the fact he had now become the first man aged 35 or older to ever win a UFC title at any weight class below welterweight.

The emotions were then on full show between the 36-year-old and his father, as both men shed a tear when they embraced in the octagon. The touching moment was caught on camera, with Tom Aspinall later sharing the photo to his Instagram with his reaction.

He captioned the post:

"Love to see it 💓 @alexvolkanovski"

Check out the post below:

Alexander Volkanovski reveals he lost vision mid-fight against Diego Lopes at UFC 314

Following his stunning victory over Diego Lopes at UFC 314, Alexander Volkanovski revealed he had to overcome far more than the average fighter to get the victory.

Speaking to Main Event TV after their contest, Volkanovski stated that he actually lost vision in one of his eyes after Lopes caught him with a strike in the second round. The Australian then had to finish the fight with his vision impaired, making his victory even more impressive. He said:

"I completely lost vision in my left eye. It was a good shot and then I could not see. I was trying to get it back and it was just completely gone. Slighty came back a little bit, at least most of the fight I could see a little blur, which helped."

He continued:

"It went from nothing, and I was like, 'oh sh*t, this ain't good,' but then the little blur, so it got me a little bit better to understand the distance and stuff like that. Then it came back a little bit toward the end."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

