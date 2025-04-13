Alexander Volkanovski admits he lost vision mid-fight after Diego Lopes blow

Alexander Volkanovski talked about losing his vision mid-fight against Diego Lopes. On Saturday night, Volkanovski and Diego Lopes delivered a fight-of-the-year contender in the UFC 314 main event.

Once the dust settled, Volkanovski emerged victorious by unanimous decision to capture the vacant featherweight title. The Australian fighter overcame much adversity in the five-round war, including impaired vision due to a punch landed by Lopes in round two.

During an interview with Main Event TV, 'The Great' had this to say about his temporary loss of sight:

"I completely lost vision in my left eye. It was a good shot and then I could not see. I was trying to get it back and it was just completely gone. Slighty came back a little bit, at least most of the fight I could see a little blur, which helped."

He added:

"It went from nothing, and I was like, oh sh*t, this ain't good, but then the little blur, so it got me a little bit better to understand the distance and stuff like that. Then it came back a little bit toward the end."

Volkanovski faced heavy skepticism heading into the UFC 314 main event. The 36-year-old was coming off back-to-back knockout losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

There's also a theory about how fighters over 35 years old struggle to become a UFC champion, but Volkanovski has beaten the odds and resecured control of the featherweight division.

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below:

Movsar Evloev calls out Alexander Volkanovski

The UFC featherweight division is stacked with talent, giving Alexander Volkanovski little time before thinking about his next opponent. No. 4-ranked Movsar Evloev took to X and called out the UFC featherweight kingpin who has previously voiced interest in fighting the Russian fighter.

Evloev lauded the Australian UFC champion and posted:

"Congratulations on an excellent performance, you’re a true champion! Now let’s see what your word is worth! @alexvolkanovski #UFC314.”

Check out Movsar Evloev's comments below:

Evloev, aged 31, holds a UFC record of 9-0, including wins against Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen, and Diego Lopes, among others. He last fought at UFC 310 against Sterling and won via unanimous decision.

Another potential title challenger for Volkanovski is No. 5-ranked UFC featherweight fighter Yair Rodriguez, who defeated Patricio Pitbull on the UFC 314 main card.

