Alexander Volkanovski reveals how knockout losses to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria changed his approach to fighting

Alexander Volkanovski is on a two-fight losing streak, having lost to Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria by knockouts. According to the Australian, back-to-back knockout losses have changed his approach towards fighting.

Volkanovski is scheduled to face Diego Lopes at UFC 314 for the featherweight championship after former champion Topuria vacated the belt.

The Australian made his UFC debut in 2016 and has fought 16 times in the octagon since, winning 13 of those fights. Volkanovski is considered by many as one of the best featherweights of all time, and has also defended his crown five times.

Speaking to Kevin Iole, Volkanovski revealed how back-to-back knockout losses changed his approach. He said:

"I am still that same guy but again not only I've always known that these guys you know, they are champions, you know everyone has a chance to beat me by catching me, setting up something. I don't like to say that they're getting lucky shots but that's only way I see myself losing and I've always understood that and that's how I've had my loss. In my division, I can't see anyone beating me for 25 minutes it's just not going to happen. They might catch me with something, they might set something up beautifully and get me good on that."

He added:

"Having them losses clarified that I need to take it serious you know what I mean like I feel great, I feel fast and all that but I mean I need to make sure what if it does catch you. Before that I could be like even if they do land maybe I won't get knocked out. Now you know let's use our brains let's limit those chances. Let's be smart with this let's be very calculated and do the best of both worlds yeah you got to be sharp and all that but let's use our brains as well and put it all together and just be untouchable."

Check out Alexander Volkanovski's comments below (12:51):

Josh Emmett predicts Alexander Volkanovski will become a two-time featherweight champion

Josh Emmett recently predicted Alexander Volkanovski to emerge victorious at UFC 314 and win his belt back against Diego Lopes.

Notably, Emmett will face Lerone Murphy at UFC Vegas 105. Speaking with the media, he said:

"I feel like just Volkanovski being who is and such a dominant champion like, I'm leaning towards him. I think Volkanovski gets that job done. I don't know like the way that Diego wins, obviously he's good everywhere, he's hungry. If he wins, I think he catches him early but the longer the fight goes I think it's heavily favored towards Volkanovski."

Check out Josh Emmett's comments below (11:40):

