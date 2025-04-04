Who's fighting on the UFC card tonight, April 5, 2025? - Know your UFC Vegas 105 main and prelim card fighters, records, and highlights

The UFC Vegas 105 event's headlining match pits two crafty finishers against one another in a highly-anticipated featherweight showdown. Additionally, the event's co-headlining match also features a pair of featherweights who'll trade leather in their quest to ascend to the top of the divisional rankings.

Josh Emmett will take on Lerone Murphy in a much-awaited fight that'll headline UFC Vegas 105. Emmett has long been on the cusp of a potential title shot, only for the odd setback to time and again put him out of the title race. Nevertheless, his last octagon appearance, which came in December 2023, saw him score an all-time-great knockout win over Bryce Mitchell.

Meanwhile, the undefeated Murphy also has been on the hunt for a title shot. Considering the variables at play, defeating Emmett could be incredibly beneficial to the Briton in his quest for 145-pound championship gold.

Moreover, the UFC Vegas 105 card also features several other exciting fights -- including that of co-headliners Pat Sabatini and Joanderson Brito, and undercard fighters like Martin Buday, Diana Belbita, and more. Furthermore, the fight between Davey Grant and Daniel Santos was canceled, citing medical issues, after Santos didn't weigh in.

We'll now look at the main card and preliminary card fighters who'll be competing at the UFC Vegas 105 event at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A., on April 5, 2025.

UFC card tonight: UFC Vegas 105 main card fighters

The main card matches and fighters for UFC Vegas 105 are as follows:

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Cortavious Romious vs. Changho Lee (catchweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Josh Emmett (MMA record: 19-4)

Josh Emmett has had his fair share of ups and downs in his UFC career. He notably suffered a two-fight losing streak, comprising defeats against Yair Rodriguez and Ilia Topuria. However, that was followed by his incredible knockout victory against Bryce Mitchell, which also happens to be his most recent fight. A win over Murphy would further propel Emmett up the featherweight food chain.

Lerone Murphy (15-0, 1 draw)

Lerone Murphy has been one of the most skilled fighters to emerge from the United Kingdom in recent years. He's unbeaten as a professional MMA fighter and could most definitely insert himself into the title landscape if he continues his winning ways. A victory over a proven veteran like Emmett would be huge for his career at this point.

Pat Sabatini (19-5)

Pat Sabatini is 1-1 in his past two octagon appearances. After being knocked out by Diego Lopes, Sabatini returned to the win column in his most recent fight, submitting Jonathan Pearce. A win over Joanderson Brito in the UFC Vegas 105 co-headliner would help solidify his standing in the division and continue his rebuilding phase.

Joanderson Brito (17-4, 1 draw)

Joanderson Brito's most recent fight saw him get outpointed by William Gomis. The Brazilian fighter, who's coming off a defeat, would surely be looking to make a statement in his upcoming clash against Pat Sabatini. Additionally, since he'll be competing in a co-headlining spot, the fight against Sabatini marks a great opportunity for him to gain some momentum and ascend the divisional ladder.

Cortavious Romious (9-3)

Cortavious Romious was outpointed by Gaston Bolanos in his previous octagon appearance. Romious would be eager to return to his winning ways in his next fight, which would be a clash against Changho Lee. It's noteworthy that Romious has missed weight for their scheduled bantamweight bout at the fight's official weigh-ins, but both fighters have agreed to clash in a catchweight bout.

Changho Lee (10-1)

On the contrary, Changho Lee's most recent fight saw him outpoint his opponent, Long Xiao, and get his hand raised. Lee would be looking to add to his momentum when he takes on Cortavious Romious this week.

Brad Tavares (20-10)

Brad Tavares has long been viewed as a tough matchup for anyone in the middleweight division. However, the Hawaiian fighter has lately faced multiple setbacks. He's currently on a two-fight losing streak, and his upcoming clash against Gerald Meerschaert is a must-win fight for him to avoid further sinking down the ladder at 185 pounds.

Gerald Meerschaert (37-18)

Gerald Meerschaert is considered to be a bonafide veteran of the sport of mixed martial arts. Meerschaert's most recent fight saw him get submitted by Reinier de Ridder, prior to which he'd secured a pair of impressive submission wins himself. Meerschaert's clash against Tavares is pivotal for both veteran fighters, particularly given their recent setbacks.

Ode Osbourne (12-8, 1 No Contest)

Ode Osbourne is currently on a three-fight losing streak. Osbourne was last outpointed by Ronaldo Rodriguez, and he'd be looking to rebound from the same in his upcoming clash against Luis Gurule.

Luis Gurule (10-0)

In stark contrast, Luis Gurule is undefeated in the professional MMA realm and is coming off a points victory against Nick Piccininni. Gurule would be looking to continue his dominance by adding Ode Osbourne's name to his list of vanquished foes.

Torrez Finney (10-0)

Torrez Finney is another unbeaten prospect who'll be competing on the upcoming fight card. Finney is coming off a stoppage win over Abdellah Er-Ramy and would be looking to secure another statement victory by besting Robert Valentin.

Robert Valentin (10-4)

On the contrary, Robert Valentin is coming off a stoppage defeat against Ryan Loder. 'Robzilla' would be looking to turn the tables and achieve the distinction of being the first fighter to beat Torrez Finney when they clash this weekend.

UFC card tonight: UFC Vegas 105 preliminary card fighters

The preliminary card matches and fighters for UFC Vegas 105 are as follows:

Preliminary card

Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa (women's flyweight)

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza (welterweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Martin Buday vs. Uran Satybaldiev (heavyweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)

Diana Belbita (15-9)

Romania's Diana Belbita has suffered multiple setbacks over her past few fights. Belbita is currently on a two-fight losing streak, and speculation recently abounded that she might hang up the gloves after her upcoming fight. Either way, her clash against Dione Barbosa this Saturday is an important one for her place in the UFC.

Dione Barbosa (7-3)

Dione Barbosa's most recent fight witnessed her getting outpointed by Miranda Maverick. However, Barbosa is considered to be a threat to anyone in the division on a given day. The Brazilian fighter has displayed a steadily evolving MMA arsenal, which she'd look to display against Diana Belbita.

Rhys McKee (13-6, 1 draw)

Rhys McKee is currently on a two-fight losing streak. The Irishman's upcoming showdown against Daniel Frunza is an important one for him to secure his position in the UFC welterweight division.

Daniel Frunza (9-2)

Romania's Daniel Frunza is viewed as a skilled and dangerous fighter. He's coming off an impressive stoppage win in his most recent fight and would be looking to continue his winning ways when he takes on Rhys McKee.

Loma Lookboonmee (9-3)

Loma Lookboonmee has been on a roll as of late. The Thai combatant's most recent fight saw her outpoint Bruna Brasil. Lookboonmee would likely be looking to score an even more dominant win when she takes on Istela Nunes next.

Istela Nunes (6-5)

Istela Nunes has suffered several setbacks in her recent fights, suffering four losses and finding herself in a challenging position in her career. As such, some believe that the upcoming clash against Loma Lookboonmee is a must-win fight for Nunes.

Victor Henry (24-7)

Victor Henry is coming off a submission defeat against Charles Jourdain. Henry would be looking to reassert his dominance inside the octagon by returning to his winning ways when he takes on Pedro Falcao next.

Pedro Falcao (16-4)

On the other hand, Pedro Falcao is fresh off a points victory against Christian Guzman. Brazil's Falcao would be looking to continue his winning ways when he takes on Victor Henry, adding to his momentum in the bantamweight division.

Martin Buday (14-2)

Martin Buday outpointed former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski in his last octagon appearance. Buday was initially booked to fight Kennedy Nzechukwu at UFC Vegas 105, but Nzechukwu was ruled out of the event because of an injury. Buday now fights Uran Satybaldiev at UFC Vegas 105.

Uran Satybaldiev (9-0)

Uran Satybaldiev, who boasts an undefeated professional MMA record, is fresh off a submission victory against Leon Soares. Satybaldiev would be looking to continue his ascent in the heavyweight division with a win over Martin Buday.

Vanessa Demopoulos (11-6)

Vanessa Demopoulos is coming off a submission defeat against Jaqueline Amorim and would be looking to make a statement in her much-awaited return to the octagon. Demopoulos faces Talita Alencar next.

Talita Alencar (5-1, 1 draw)

Brazil's Talita Alencar is relatively less experienced in the professional MMA dominion as compared to her American opponent. However, Alencar has proven herself to be a tough and gritty fighter in the past. She's coming off a points defeat against Stephanie Luciano and would be eager to get back on track with a win over Demopoulos next.

