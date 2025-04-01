UFC Vegas 105: Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy - Fight card, date, start time, streaming, how to watch, venue, and more

The UFC Vegas 105 event is set to be headlined by a highly-anticipated showdown between Josh Emmett and Lerone Murphy. It marks a key clash in the featherweight division, the winner of which is likely to receive a massive impetus en route to the top of the divisional rankings.

Ad

America's Emmett last snapped a two-fight losing streak, knocking out Bryce Mitchell in a spectacular fashion back in December 2023. He's been on the sidelines for a while but is still considered to be a force to be reckoned with at 145 pounds.

On the other hand, England's Murphy boasts an undefeated professional MMA record. He's long been beheld as a tough matchup for anyone in the division. Murphy's most recent octagon appearance witnessed him outpoint Dan Ige in October 2024.

Ad

Trending

Considering the variables at play, their upcoming clash is an incredibly important one for both on their respective quests for UFC gold. Additionally, the card's co-headlining fight also happens to be a featherweight bout. It'll feature Pat Sabatini taking on Joanderson Brito. Furthermore, the fight card boasts a number of other potential barnburners, involving fighters like Brad Tavares, Davey Grant, and more.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

What time is UFC Vegas 105?

For fans in the United States of America, the UFC Vegas 105 event is set to commence with its prelims at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The main card is scheduled to start at 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT.

Ad

For fans in the United Kingdom, the prelims start at 11 pm BST on Saturday, April 5, 2025. The main card starts at 2 am BST on Sunday, April 6, 2025.

The prelims' and main card's timings for the event are as follows:

Country Prelims Main card U.S.A. 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT (April 5) 9 pm ET / 6 pm PT (April 5) U.K. 11 pm BST (April 5) 2 am BST (April 6) U.A.E. 2 am GST (April 6) 5 am GST (April 6) India 3:30 am IST (April 6) 6:30 am IST (April 6) Brazil 7 pm BRT (April 5) 10 pm BRT (April 5) Australia 9 am AEDT (April 6) 12 pm AEDT (April 6)

Ad

How to watch UFC Vegas 105?

Viewers in the U.S. can watch the event, headlined by Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy, live on ESPN+. Fans in the U.K. can watch the fights live on TNT Sports. Viewers in India can watch the fights live on the Sony Sports Network and the Sony Liv platform.

UFC Vegas 105 venue

The event, starring Emmett and Murphy, is booked to transpire at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas, Nevada, U.S.A.

Ad

UFC Vegas 105 full fight card

The fight card is subject to change. Per the latest listings by the UFC, the UFC Vegas 105 event's card is as follows:

Main card

Josh Emmett vs. Lerone Murphy (featherweight)

Pat Sabatini vs. Joanderson Brito (featherweight)

Cortavious Romious vs. Changho Lee (bantamweight)

Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Martin Buday (heavyweight)

Brad Tavares vs. Gerald Meerschaert (middleweight)

Torrez Finney vs. Robert Valentin (middleweight)

Preliminary card

Ad

Ode Osbourne vs. Luis Gurule (flyweight)

Davey Grant vs. Daniel Santos (bantamweight)

Diana Belbita vs. Dione Barbosa (women's flyweight)

Rhys McKee vs. Daniel Frunza (welterweight)

Loma Lookboonmee vs. Istela Nunes (women's strawweight)

Victor Henry vs. Pedro Falcao (bantamweight)

Vanessa Demopoulos vs. Talita Alencar (women's strawweight)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.