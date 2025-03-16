Tom Aspinall slams 'uneducated fans' who think Alex Pereira beat Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313: "It’s just wild"

Tom Aspinall has not competed since last July as he defeated Curtis Blaydes via first-round knockout at UFC 304 to defend his interim heavyweight title for the first time. He recently shared his thoughts on the UFC 313 light heavyweight title bout between Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev, firing back at fans who claimed 'Poatan' won the bout.

Speaking to Jamal Niaz of BBC Sport, the No.1-ranked heavyweight stated:

"I think that Ankalaev just had him guessing a lot with I think Pereira's level on the ground. I don't know what level he's at, but I think he's still a bit wary of getting taken down. He definitely defended the takedown well, but me with an educated eye watching it, I don't think Ankalaev was really trying to take him down that much. I think he definitely tried a couple of times. I think ten or eleven takedown attempts, but I would say only two or three of them he went full blast."

Aspinall continued:

"I think the rest of the time he was trying to tire him out with the grappling - standing like the cage grappling. So, I think Ankalaev had the perfect gameplan. He didn't overcommit, tired him out. I can't believe people watched that fight and thought that Pereira won. It was just wild to me how many uneducated fans are out there and how many uneducated fans thought that it was a boring fight, as well."

Check out Tom Aspinall's comments on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalev below:

Aspinall added that it was an amazing fight and both fighters did well. He noted that he believes Ankalaev was simply much better than Pereira was during their title clash.

MMA reporter claims Jon Jones must fight Tom Aspinall for his legacy

Tom Aspinall has spent much of the past year angling for the opportunity to face Jon Jones. Simon Samano of MMA Junkie recently claimed that the heavyweight champion's legacy is incomplete unless he faces the No.1-ranked heavyweight.

Speaking on Overreaction Time, the mixed martial arts reporter stated:

"I think really to close out his legacy strong because listen - you talk about how he's done it all, but he's also done it all under a cloud of question marks surrounding his drug testing history. If you really want to put a stamp on being the GOAT, beat Tom Aspinall. Show that you are truly the undisputed heavyweight champ, because right now he is a very disputed heavyweight champ."

Check out Simon Samano's comments on Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall below:

Samano claimed that Aspinall would be the most dangerous opponent of Jones' career. 'Bones' has shared that he is looking for a substantial payday to compete one more time before retiring.

