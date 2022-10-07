Tom Aspinall told "everyone should be on steroids" after he claims that a fighter who tests positive for PEDs should never be allowed to fight someone who is clean

Throughout the years in combat sports, the controversy surrounding fighters taking PEDs often surfaces. Fans are now reacting to Tom Aspinall and his take on the matter.

The UFC heavyweight contender insisted that fighters who are caught taking performance-enhancing drugs should never be permitted to face somebody who has been clean throughout their careers.

"If someone is caught on performance enhancers, they should never be allowed to fight someone who isn't on anything. Simple."

Understandably, this has caught the attention of the mixed martial arts community. A handful of fans have begun sharing their thoughts on what they believe should happen to PED users, with a large portion of those giving extremely unique opinions.

Ron @Ron33635635 @AspinallMMA Get pride back up and running and let the juice heads go to war for smaller wage packets @AspinallMMA Get pride back up and running and let the juice heads go to war for smaller wage packets

ernie_on_a_boat @on_ernie @AspinallMMA But can we really exclude the option, they were put on PEDs secretly by associated, who's also profit from the athletes success? @AspinallMMA But can we really exclude the option, they were put on PEDs secretly by associated, who's also profit from the athletes success?

redmirage2020 @redmirage2020 @AspinallMMA They should just open it back up with trt exemption. So we can get max entertainment @AspinallMMA They should just open it back up with trt exemption. So we can get max entertainment

Matt McHugh @FIREHUGE @AspinallMMA We need a juiced league…. But your statement is spot on. @AspinallMMA We need a juiced league…. But your statement is spot on.

Alongside wild suggestions, some supporters believe those who are caught using USADA disapproved products should be banned from fighting professionally altogether.

Ethan Troy Barber @46548d6a2f0146d @AspinallMMA Or just not allowed to fight again but that could be seen as "abit much" @AspinallMMA Or just not allowed to fight again but that could be seen as "abit much"

Bob @biggyblade @AspinallMMA Should be banned for life. Cheating! Simple as @AspinallMMA Should be banned for life. Cheating! Simple as

The 29-year-old's comments come in light of the postponement of the scheduled megfight between Chris Eubank Jr. and Conor Benn after the latter failed a drug test leading up to the bout.

Tom Aspinall is not the only one to call out notorious PED users in the UFC, with many fighters calling out previous and potentially future opponents for failing USADA drug tests.

Who's next for Tom Aspinall?

Tom Aspinall is currently sidelined after he suffered a knee injury during his huge UFC London main event clash against the dangerous Curtis Blaydes earlier this year.

The Brit was in top form inside the cage, winning eight straight dating back to 2016. He will be forced to fight his way back into title contention when he returns to the octagon.

Having injured his knee in July, the heavy-hitter expects to be out of action for the rest of the year. He could even be out of action deep into 2023. Until he's healthy and free to compete to the best of his abilities, we cannot expect to see him inside the cage.

If the Englishman does come back next year, the heavyweight division could look completely different to how it does now. The number of surging prospects is at an all-time high in the weight-class. The #6 ranked athlete may see himself drop out of the top 10 before his return.

Tom Aspinall has a number of great matchups waiting for him in the UFC. No matter who he is thrown in against, the well-rounded competitor will likely be given a tough test.

