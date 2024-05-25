"Tom Aspinall wants to fight you too" - Fans react as Jon Jones shares his lock screen featuring a Stipe Miocic quote

Jon Jones has taken to social media again to showcase how locked into the Stipe Miocic fight he is, but someone invariably mentioned Tom Aspinall. Jones is the reigning UFC heavyweight champion and someone who many see as the GOAT of the sport. Despite Aspinall being the interim champion, 'Bones' wants Miocic's name on his record.

Miocic is a two-time heavyweight titleholder, and many see him as the most accomplished heavyweight fighter in UFC history. That being said, he has not competed in several years, and many think that Aspinall deserves a shot at undisputed gold ahead of him.

Nevertheless, 'Bones' is focused on Miocic, and he recently shared a screenshot of his lock screen with an article headline featuring Miocic. The headline indicated that Miocic doesn't care for the UFC title as much as just competing against Jones.

Expand Tweet

When a fan asked Jones if that was his phone's lock screen, the reigning UFC heavyweight champion provided confirmation.

Expand Tweet

Several X users commented on the post.

One user wrote:

"Tom Aspinall wants to fight you too"

Another user quipped:

"Mine is my family, but ok"

Check out more reactions below:

[Images Courtesy: @JonnyBones tweet thread on X]

Jon Jones' former opponent claims that "really big news" will soon shock the MMA community

Quinton 'Rampage' Jackson, in a recent edition of his podcast, teased a shocking revelation regarding Jon Jones that will drop "pretty soon." The duo notably squared off back in UFC 135 in 2011, with 'Bones' coming away with a submission win to retain his 205-pound title.

During UFC bantamweight Marlon Vera's appearance on the JAXXON Podcast, 'Rampage' said:

"Pretty soon, there's gonna be some news about Jon Jones. It's gonna be really big, and it's gonna shock the whole MMA community."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen what the revelation is. Jones is expected to return to the octagon later this year against Stipe Miocic, as he recently hinted at New York City's Madison Square Garden and November as the ideal venue and timing.