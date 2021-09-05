Tommy Fury claims Jake Paul is not yet ready to fight him, tells 'The Problem Child' to 'grow a pair'

The bad blood between Tommy Fury and Jake Paul continued as the 22-year-old threw shade at 'The Problem Child' yet again.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Fury criticized Jake Paul for avoiding him.

"He's never going to be ready to face me... there's no losses here, it's a win-win for everybody," claimed Tommy Fury. "But the only thing that he needs to grow is a pair of ba**s and then come and see me. Until then, stop talking sh*t."

Fury, who beat former Bellator fighter Anthony Taylor on the undercard of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match, also stated that he is looking to fight 'The Problem Child' in a few months.

Tommy Fury stated that Jake Paul was taking his time to sign a contract to fight him. Talking about the possibilities of his next opponent, the Englishman said:

"There's lots to look forward to. It should be the main man, himself [that I'll fight], that's why they got me over there at the first place, but we'll see, we'll see. I think they're trying to prolong it out as much as they can because obviously everybody knows he's not ready, it's a big step up for him but at the end of the day, don't have me on your undercard promoting and using my name if you don't wanna fight, it's as simple as that."

Watch his full interview with TMZ Sports below:

Tommy Fury could be the biggest test of Jake Paul's boxing career

Jake Paul boasts an undefeated 4-0 record in professional boxing. However, he is yet to face a pugilist in his short career.

In his last two contests, 'The Problem Child' defeated former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley and former Bellator welterweight champion Ben Askren. Although both opponents had elite fighting pedigree, neither were boxers.

However, world heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury's younger brother Tommy Fury has been training inside the squared circle all his life. He may possess the necessary skills required to beat 'The Problem Child.'

Khabib Nurmagomedov fan? This is the location you're looking for!

Edited by Utathya Ghosh