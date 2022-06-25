Tommy Fury losing to Jake Paul would make Ben Askren feel better about his disappointing loss

Former Bellator middleweight champion Ben Askren had a lot to say about Jake Paul being paired to face Tommy Fury on August 6 at Madison Square Garden.

‘Funky’ met the younger Paul brother in the boxing ring back in April 2021 and was brutally knocked out in the first round.

During an interview with The Schmo, the former UFC middleweight fighter said:

“Yeah, so then I like you know I feel like, you know I was never a boxer. I never claimed to be good at boxing. Tommy Fury actually is a boxer. If he gets beat up by Jake Paul it makes me feel a little bit better about myself. Not that much because I still got beat up by Jake [Paul] in a boxing fight. But he’s a boxer, so if he lost in actual boxing match like you know there’s no one’s gonna beat me in a wrestling match. Who’s just off kind off the streets type of dude. So Tommy Fury gets beat that’s not gonna feel so good for him.”

Watch Ben Askren talk about his boxing fight with Paul in the video below:

Paul and Ben Askren fought at the inaugural Triller Fight Club boxing fight card. The YouTube sensation knocked out the mixed martial artist in the very first round of the bout. This came as a surprise to many fans because an amateur boxer knocked out a former MMA champion.

Jake Paul was scheduled to face Tommy Fury in 2021

Tommy Fury, the half-brother of undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Furry, was initially scheduled to face Jake Paul on December 18, 2021. Due to a lung infection and other injuries, Fury withdrew from the fight, allowing Tyron Woodley to take his place. The former UFC welterweight champion was knocked out in a highlight fashion in the sixth round. The bout served as a rematch for their August meeting, where Paul was victorious via unanimous decision.

With the fight finally coming to fruition, the YouTube superstar can take on an actual boxer with title fight aspirations instead of fellow social media individuals, former basketball players and MMA fighters.

