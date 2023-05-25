Tommy Langaker can’t wait to get his hands on ONE lightweight submission grappling world title

Tommy Langaker is counting down the days until his opportunity to become the ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion.

On June 9, Langaker hopes to cash in on his 2-0 start under the ONE banner. The Norwegian grappler looks to dethrone the young BJJ phenom Kade Ruotolo, 20, in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video.

With less than three weeks until showtime, Langaker is preparing for the world championship opportunity. He recently provided a short update on Instagram by saying:

“19 days until i challenge the Champ for that world title in @onechampionship Camp is going perfect, perfect camp at home and now finishing it up here at @bteamjj with hard rounds! Cant wait to hold that belt! Make sure to tune in when on june 10th!”

Tommy Langaker made his ONE Championship debut in August 2022, defeating Renato Canuto by unanimous decision. This past February, the 29-year-old returned to the circle for his second win, submitting Uali Kurzhev via heel hook.

Meanwhile, Kade Ruotolo holds a promotional record of 3-0. Since starting his impressive run in May 2022, the 20-year-old has secured wins against Shinya Aoki, Matheus Gabriel, and Kurzhev. He now looks to continue building his legacy by taking out Langaker.

Kade Ruotolo vs. Tommy Langaker will be the co-headliner on June 9 at ONE Fight Night 11: Eersel vs. Menshikov on Prime Video, which goes down inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand. The event can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

