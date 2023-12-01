Tony Ferguson "dying" during Hell Week training with David Goggins has Joe Rogan intrigued about the outcome 

At UFC 296, Tony Ferguson welcomes Paddy Pimblett in the latter's first bout with an ex-UFC champion, interim or otherwise. Unfortunately, Ferguson is no longer the lightweight boogeyman of old, having found himself in a lengthy losing streak, prompting him to undergo David Goggins' Hell Week training course.

This has drawn significant interest from the MMA community, including UFC color commentator Joe Rogan, who, in a recent episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast, expressed his curiosity over the outcome of Tony Ferguson's training with David Goggins while comparing (at 0:59 minutes) the two men's performance:

"So look at the two of them are doing that, and they're doing the workouts together, and David looks like he's hanging around at f***ing Planet Fitness, you know, trying to pick up a chick. You know, he's like, 'So, what are you doing after this?' You know what I mean? Tony's dying. Tony's dying. He puked. I'm sure he puked a ton. But, David said that Tony's the only guy to get through Hell Week, which is incredible."

However, Tony Ferguson's decision to train with David Goggins has also raised some eyebrows from his peers, especially since Ferguson has always had some of the best cardio on the UFC roster. So, it has left some wondering why he is now training to improve his endurance when it has never been a weakness.

This is especially head-scratching considering his bout with Paddy Pimblett is a three-rounder, where cardio won't be as great a factor as it would otherwise be in a five-round affair.

Tony Ferguson's last UFC win

Tony Ferguson was once the UFC interim lightweight champion and helmed one of the longest win streaks in the division, with 12 consecutive wins to his name. Unfortunately, he is now within touching distance of equaling B.J. Penn's 7-fight losing streak, which is the worst in UFC history. But what of Ferguson's last win?

His last win came at UFC 238 back in 2019, nearly five years ago, when he TKO'd Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone within two rounds. It was a vintage performance from 'El Cucuy,' but it would also be the last great performance of his career. At UFC 296, he will look to turn back the clock against Paddy Pimblett.