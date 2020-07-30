Tony Ferguson has a message for those who were worried about the possibility of him hanging up his gloves after his humiliating defeat against current UFC interim champion Justin Gaethje. Tony Ferguson has clarified that he is definitely not ready to retire at the moment.

Following Tony Ferguson’s devastating fifth-round TKO loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249, which also ended the former's incredible 12 fight win streak inside the octagon, many fans and pundits opined that “El Cucuy” is well past his prime and he should probably call it a day.

However, Tony Ferguson said he isn’t even considering retirement at the moment. In an interview with ESPN, Tony Ferguson said that he's more than happy to pass on the torch to someone new but flipped the middle finger to those who think he's well and truly done.

“For me, I’m able to adjust on the fly. I feel bad for a lot of these up and coming fighters that just got their pro license or they are looking for fights and they don’t know what to do. Or, these college athletes that don’t know what is going on with their future or how they are going to get picked into the draft. There are a lot of what-ifs, right? It’s crazy, I feel for those guys man. A lot of us veterans, we can adjust on the fly like how we have with this stuff. We are able to change with experience, but that is us plowing the road for these younger generations to come through and eventually take the torch. But, for me, that ain’t anytime soon. These motherf*****s are out there writing me off saying yo you need to retire right now, f**k you guys.”

Tony Ferguson recently claimed that he wants to return later this year against Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier. Following that fight, Tony Ferguson aims to challenge the winner of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje which is setb to go down on October 24.