Tony Ferguson record: How many fights has ‘El Cucuy’ lost in a row? Exploring the legendary UFC fighter’s recent downfall

During the height of his career, Tony Ferguson was one of the top lightweights and one of the most feared fighters in the UFC.

'El Cucuy' joined the UFC in 2013 after winning season 13 of The Ultimate Fighter as a member of Team Lesnar. He won TUF as a welterweight but immediately moved down to 155lbs once he joined the promotion and was successful as he earned back-to-back wins to kick off his UFC tenure.

Ferguson experienced his first career setback as he lost a unanimous decision to Michael Johnson at UFC on Fox 3. Following the loss, the former TUF winner went on a legendary run that saw him win 12 consecutive fights against the likes of Josh Thomson, Donald Cerrone, and former lightweight champions Rafael dos Anjos and Anthony Pettis.

The impressive winning streak also saw 'El Cucuy' win the interim lightweight championship at UFC 216 after earning a third-round submission win over Kevin Lee. At the time, there were many failed attempts at booking Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov, but it never materialized.

In 2020, it appeared as though the long awaited lightweight title fight would finally take place, but the global pandemic put an end to any possibility of that. Instead, 'El Cucuy' fought Justin Gaethje for the interim lightweight title, which saw 'The Highlight' put on a striking clinic and earn a fifth-round TKO win.

Unfortunately for Tony Ferguson, he has since lost an additional 5 consecutive fights to the likes of Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush, Michael Chandler, Nate Diaz, and most recently, Bobby Green. With the losing skid, he now has a 26-9 MMA record.

Who is Tony Ferguson fighting next?

Tony Ferguson will have another opportunity to snap his losing skid as he returns to the octagon at UFC 296, where he will take on rising star Paddy Pimblett.

'The Baddy' is coming off a controversial unanimous decision win over Jared Gordon at UFC 282 last December, which many fans believed should have been scored in favor of 'Flash'. He has since been out of action recovering from the injury he sustained in the fight with Gordon.

