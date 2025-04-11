Tony Ferguson reignites Dillon Danis feud amid GFL chaos: “Let’s dance, buddy!”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is gearing up for his Global Fight League (GFL) debut against the polarizing Dillon Danis. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at GFL 2 on May 25 but was postponed indefinitely.

Ad

Still, Ferguson is the type of guy who'd still get hyped up for a fight that may or may not happen. If you don't believe us, just check out his recent post that is classic 'El Cucuy' on X:

"I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working towards Mythica Status MF’s 💯 This fight/season will happen one way or another @mmagfl 🤝 there’s no way that mooseknuckle 🫎 @dillondanis is a better Athlete than me. Let’s Dance Buddy!!! We will prove it once the new location is locked. # PandemicGamesAgain 🤫 # sendmelocation ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # NewAgeJohnnyCage # HashtagHashTag Xoned🔥In"

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Yep, 'El Cucuy' is back and in prime form. At least verbally. Even at 41, the enigmatic former interim UFC champ still shines with such grit and determination as if he's fighting his first pro fight. This is why he's so loved by fans, despite his recent career descent.

When Tony Ferguson opened up about his difficult UFC release

Despite having one of the most legendary unbeaten runs in the UFC lightweight division from 2013 to 2019, Tony Ferguson is also known for his historic fall from grace.

Ad

After compiling a 12-fight unbeaten streak (ranked 2nd in the UFC), 'El Cucuy' went on a record-setting eight-fight losing skid. From 2019 to 2024, Ferguson faced former champions, former title challengers, and fellow legends. Despite a legion of fans rooting for him, the American MMA legend never saw his hand raised in the UFC again.

Earlier this year, Ferguson was released from the UFC and was subsequently signed by the GFL. Speaking to Ariel Helwani last month, 'El Cucuy' opened up about his emotional exit from the UFC:

Ad

"I tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff. I put it in a bags and it was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do. It was like a couple days where it took time for me to be able to adjust. And I put everything in big storage bags and I was ready to move on."

Ad

Ferguson continued:

It's almost like when you I went in 'The Ultimate Fighter' with the purpose of, you know, winning a fat check so I could help, you know, my family out. My grandma and everything and then you know I end up getting a contract. So this whole entire process has never been a disappointment but what it has been is a learning experience."

Ad

Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below(3:20):

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Duane Lucas Pascua Duane is an expert MMA writer at Sportskeeda with over 10 years of experience working for the likes of Philippine Star, Esquire Philippines, Playboy Philippines, etc. A major in English, he has written over 2000 articles for Sportskeeda section, extensively covering UFC and boxing fights.



Duane is a practicing MMA fighter with a 10-7 record. He is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu purple belt and trains Muay Thai. His connection with MMA dates back to 2005, when he turned into a fan after watching Fedor Emelianenko defeat Mirko ‘Cro Cop’ Filipovic at Pride FC - Final Conflict 2005.



Emelianenko finds himself right at the top of Duane’s Mt. Rushmore of MMA fighters, alongside other big names like Demetrious Johnson, Jon Jones, Georges St-Pierre, and Anderson Silva.



Duane’s love for the sport is reflected in his writings, where he believes in speculating but not insinuating. He uses his intensive knowledge and skills in MMA to provide unique insights to the readers, along with sourcing information only from reliable sources.



Outside of work, Duane enjoys martial arts training, visual arts, film criticism, video games, and creative writing. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.