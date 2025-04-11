Tony Ferguson reignites Dillon Danis feud amid GFL chaos: “Let’s dance, buddy!”

Former interim UFC lightweight champion Tony Ferguson is gearing up for his Global Fight League (GFL) debut against the polarizing Dillon Danis. The bout was originally scheduled to take place at GFL 2 on May 25 but was postponed indefinitely.
Still, Ferguson is the type of guy who'd still get hyped up for a fight that may or may not happen. If you don't believe us, just check out his recent post that is classic 'El Cucuy' on X:
"I know shit changed suddenly but that doesn’t mean I stop working towards Mythica Status MF’s 💯 This fight/season will happen one way or another @mmagfl 🤝 there’s no way that mooseknuckle @dillondanis is a better Athlete than me. Let’s Dance Buddy!!! We will prove it once the new location is locked. # PandemicGamesAgain 🤫 # sendmelocation ⚔️🕶️ -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 # NewAgeJohnnyCage # HashtagHashTag Xoned🔥In"
Yep, 'El Cucuy' is back and in prime form. At least verbally. Even at 41, the enigmatic former interim UFC champ still shines with such grit and determination as if he's fighting his first pro fight. This is why he's so loved by fans, despite his recent career descent.
When Tony Ferguson opened up about his difficult UFC release
Despite having one of the most legendary unbeaten runs in the UFC lightweight division from 2013 to 2019, Tony Ferguson is also known for his historic fall from grace.
After compiling a 12-fight unbeaten streak (ranked 2nd in the UFC), 'El Cucuy' went on a record-setting eight-fight losing skid. From 2019 to 2024, Ferguson faced former champions, former title challengers, and fellow legends. Despite a legion of fans rooting for him, the American MMA legend never saw his hand raised in the UFC again.
Earlier this year, Ferguson was released from the UFC and was subsequently signed by the GFL. Speaking to Ariel Helwani last month, 'El Cucuy' opened up about his emotional exit from the UFC:
"I tell you, I packed up all my UFC stuff. I put it in a bags and it was the hardest f*cking thing I had to do. It was like a couple days where it took time for me to be able to adjust. And I put everything in big storage bags and I was ready to move on."
Ferguson continued:
It's almost like when you I went in 'The Ultimate Fighter' with the purpose of, you know, winning a fat check so I could help, you know, my family out. My grandma and everything and then you know I end up getting a contract. So this whole entire process has never been a disappointment but what it has been is a learning experience."
Check out Tony Ferguson's comments below(3:20):