Tony Ferguson reveals details about the Khabib Nurmagomedov dossier he made for their cancelled UFC fights

Tony Ferguson has revealed that he has a dossier about archrival Khabib Nurmagomedov. Ferguson insinuated that he made the dossier over the course of his long-running rivalry against Nurmagomedov.

Shedding light upon the subject, Tony Ferguson explained that with the fight between him and Khabib Nurmagomedov falling apart each time, he knows for a fact that Nurmagomedov has been actively avoiding him. Ferguson believes this is why their fight never came to fruition.

Tony Ferguson says he made a dossier about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Speaking to BT Sport, Tony Ferguson revealed that he’s made a dossier about Khabib Nurmagomedov. Apparently, the collection of documents that he has made about Nurmagomedov contains notes about how the latter avoided their fight.

Tony Ferguson suggested that his dossier also contains information about some of the techniques he planned on using against Nurmagomedov. El Cucuy stated:

“Just like Dana (White) says – Dana White is one of my greatest mentors and so is (Lorenzo) Fertitta, and a lot of my, like Brock (Lesnar) – and these guys they tell me you know: You save your money, pay your taxes, don’t buy stupid sh**. You know, like that’s what they tell you, and it’s the same thing.”

Tony Ferguson continued about how he doesn’t worry about his rivals, “I’m not gonna worry about them because I don’t give a fu** about Khabib (Nurmagomedov). Case law says he’s never going to show up. He’s never going to show up! Ali Abdelaziz (Nurmagomedov’s manager) does not…they don’t want that. I’m not worried about it.”

“I have his full dossier. Did you know I measured him with my weight belt? Think about that. When I put my belt, when I met, when I put it out there; I measured how far it was from me to Khabib because I use my belt as a measuring tool. When he walked up, I saw and I went to pick it up, and I could have almost touched his f***ing knee. And you saw me hitting Gaethje’s knee, right? And I f***ing did the same thing when I picked it up again, I almost touched his ankle.”

“And this dude (Khabib Nurmagomedov), I got a full dossier on this guy. I even learned a little bit of Russian to keep it special with this mothe*****er. And I’m ready. So, if he wants to step across that dotted line, he’s got something because he owes me 20 push-ups and 200k. And I’m coming back with interest. Because you don’t make my homeless over here do push-ups and make fun of them and then f***ing run.” Tony Ferguson said about the time Khabib Nurmagomedov and his cousin mocked a homeless person and made him do push-ups back in 2018.

Tony Ferguson added, “I’ll come and punch you’re a** down.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

MMA stalwart Tony Ferguson is presently set to fight Charles Oliveira in a lightweight bout at UFC 256 on December 12th, 2020.