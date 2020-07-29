Former UFC interim lightweight champion Tony Ferguson has a few names in mind for his next opponent inside the Octagon, and the names that he has suggested make for some very mouth-watering matchups to say the least.

Tony Ferguson's last fight was back in May, in the main event of UFC 249, against current interim champ Justin Gaethje in an interim lightweight title fight. In what can be termed as a massive upset, Tony Ferguson got beat up and manhandled throughout the fight, and ultimately went down to a barrage of devastating and brutal strikes from "The Highlight" in the fifth and final round of the fight. The loss against Gaethje also marked the end of Tony Ferguson's unbelievable 12-fight winning streak inside the Octagon, and may have ended the possibility of him fighting Khabib Nurmagomedov forever.

Ever since Tony Ferguson's defeat against Gaethje, there has been speculation on who El Cucuy should fight next inside the cage. Well, Tony Ferguson has laid out his plans and named a few potential matchups for his imminent return to the Octagon.

Speaking to ESPN this week, Tony Ferguson revealed the names of former two-division champion Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier as potential opponents for his upcoming fight. He also said that his plan is to win his next fight and then challenge the winner of the Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Justin Gaethje clash in October.

“El Cucuy” lays out the options for his return 💎🇮🇪



(via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/HT4NkL9Xeq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) July 29, 2020

“You want to give me Conor, give me Conor,” he said. “You want to give me Poirier, we’ll make that happen. Then we’ll fight the winner of the Gaethje and Khabib fight.”

A fight between Tony Ferguson and McGregor will set a lot of tongues wagging but with McGregor currently retired, and unlikely to end his retirement anytime soon for anything apart from the biggest fights in the promotion, a potential clash between the pair doesn't seem likely.