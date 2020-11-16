Tony Ferguson takes shots at Conor McGregor again: 'You're washed up.'

Tony Ferguson once again took aim at Conor McGregor on social media.
McGregor made some news Saturday evening following UFC Vegas 14's exciting main event matchup between lightweight contenders Rafael dos Anjos and Paul Felder.
Former champion dos Anjos - who beat Felder by split decision - re-entered the UFC lightweight championship picture and called for a fight against fellow former titleholder McGregor.
"If Khabib is really retired, it will leave the division wide open, and if you look to the contenders, I think only me and Conor, we are the only real champions in that division. Everybody else is all interim champions, so I think if the division is open, I think me and Conor is the fight to make," dos Anjos said, post-fight.
McGregor responded to the call out almost immediately, saying that he was on board, but had to take care of Dustin Poirier first.
"Dustin first, but I'm down for it all," said McGregor.
Well, it appears that McGregor accepting dos Anjos' challenge didn't sit well with Tony Ferguson, and the former interim lightweight champion made his feelings known on Twitter.
"No Balls To Fight A Top Contender. @TheNotoriousMMA you're washed up laddy," Tony Ferguson said.
"You Will Always Be A Replica, Coward. Congrats on The Success...See you soon Leprechaun - Champ," he continued.
This is just the latest in a long list of shots that Tony Ferguson has taken at McGregor. Just last month, 'El Cucuy' posted a cartoon of how he believes a fight with 'The Notorious' would play out.
Tony Ferguson is currently the number 3-ranked contender in the lightweight division, and is coming off a decision loss to Justin Gaethje.
McGregor, the number 4-ranked contender, is coming off a 40-second win over Donald Cerrone, and is expected to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 in January.
Tony Ferguson, Conor McGregor, and the UFC lightweight landscape
Since Khabib Nurmagomedov announced his retirement at the end of UFC 254 back in October, the UFC lightweight division's landscape has been quite unclear.
For one, is the champion really retired, or will he be coming back for a potential 30th MMA win?
If Nurmagomedov is really on his way out, who should fight for the belt next?
Armchair matchmakers have all pitched their bouts to make, but one of the most intriguing set of matchups came from UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad, who suggested an eight-man lightweight tournament of sorts after the UFC Vegas 14 main event which saw Rafael dos Anjos successfully return to lightweight with a split decision win over Paul Felder.
Muhammad suggested:
Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor (currently scheduled for UFC 257 in January)
Rafael dos Anjos vs. Charles Oliveira
Michael Chandler vs. Tony Ferguson
Paul Felder vs. Justin Gaethje
Members of the MMA media commended Muhammad for his matchmaking chops, saying that these are the exactly the fights to make.
Gaethje, Poirier, Ferguson, and McGregor make up the top four contenders in the lightweight division, while Oliveira and Felder are in the lower half of the Top 10.
With his win over Felder, dos Anjos likely returns to the Top 10 of the lightweight rankings, while former Bellator champion Chandler has yet to enter the UFC Octagon.
Published 16 Nov 2020, 02:42 IST