Tony Ferguson teases moving up to Welterweight to face Nick Diaz

Tony Ferguson was supposed to face Dustin Poirier in the co-main event of UFC 254. It would have been a perfectly-placed fight since it could have been a number one contender's bout to determine Khabib Nurmagomedov or Justin Gaethje's next title opponent.

However, the UFC and Dustin Poirier couldn't come to terms with the fee for the fight and even Tony Ferguson insisted that they pay Poirier what he wants. Ultimately, the fight fell through and from the way things are looking, Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor might be a fight made in the coming months.

Tony Ferguson even offered his services to headline UFC 255 or UFC 256 - both of which lost their scheduled main event due to various reasons. In an appearance on Ariel Helwani's MMA Show on ESPN (H/T MMA Mania), Tony Ferguson threw in his hat as another name who wants to welcome Nick Diaz back to the UFC in 2021.

He said that if there aren't any fights for him, he has to go up to Welterweight:

“I like to fight, if I don’t, I gotta bump up to 170,” Ferguson said. “I hear Nick Diaz is looking for competition.”

On the criticism that he's too small for the Welterweight division, Tony Ferguson said that he has a big frame:

“I’m a 170-pounder … UFC told me, ‘well you’re kinda small’ well I have a big frame,” Ferguson said. “All I was eating is like once a day because I was barely making ends meet. I got the frame for like a 205 pounder.”

How would Tony Ferguson fare at Welterweight?

It's a bit odd to think about Tony Ferguson at Welterweight. UFC's criticism or skepticism over his size isn't invalid. Tony Ferguson would be unlikely to admit that anyway, but size could play a big factor unless he's smart about the way he builds his frame and muscles when moving up.

Ultimately, Lightweight is the perfect home for Tony Ferguson and there are far more exciting fights for him at 155 pounds.