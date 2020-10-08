Tony Ferguson is currently on the back of a crushing loss to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249. El Cucuy, who with a win had confirmed his status as Khabib Nurmagomedov's next opponent, eventually risked his winning streak amid the pandemic, but is now aiming for a return to the Octagon.

During his recent interview with ESPN's Ariel Helwani on his MMA Show, the former interim UFC Lightweight Champion claimed that he is open to a return to the promotion for either UFC 255 or UFC 256.

Tony Ferguson open to UFC return later this year

While recently speaking to Ariel Helwani, Tony Ferguson noted that he is ready to go five rounds upon his return to the Octagon. And as for a particular date, El Cucuy has pointed out the UFC needs a main event for both November and December.

Ferguson further volunteered to be a part of either the UFC 255 or UFC 256 main event, and also claimed that he has told the promotion that he is already in and happy with the fights.

Here is what Tony Ferguson stated:

Tony Ferguson offered his services for the UFC 255 or UFC 256 main event 👀



Tony Ferguson's last UFC outing

Tony Ferguson was initially scheduled to face Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 249. However, the fight was eventually called-off after the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion failed to make it to Vegas, amid the on-going pandemic.

Instead, the UFC decided to book El Cucuy in a clash against Justin Gaethje for the crowning of the new interim UFC Lightweight Champion. The fight ended in favor of The Highlight, who with the win has earned himself a shot at Khabib in the main event of UFC 254.

As for Tony Ferguson, he was reportedly in talks over a fight against Dustin Poirier at UFC 254, but failed to negotiate a deal with the UFC. But with Ferguson being so determined to compete, it seems only a matter of time before the UFC books El Cucuy in a fight.