Tony Ferguson is the type of guy that has a million people trying to figure out what type of guy he is. The former UFC Interim Lightweight Champion Tony Ferguson is one of the most talented as well as the most unpredictable guys in the sport. "El Cucuy" is not only famous for his martial arts skills but the different sides to his colorful personality.

Tony Ferguson - The Neighborhood Hero

Tony Ferguson, usually associated with being one of the toughest guys in the fight game recently showed a very sensitive and humanitarian side to him by helping the victim of a serious car accident in his neighborhood last week. In a recent interaction with Submission Radio, Tony Ferguson detailed the entire incident.

Ferguson said that he helped out a gentleman who had been hit by a car and was lying in a pool of his own blood in the middle of the road in the fighter's neighborhood. Tony Ferguson further stated that people from his neighborhood were ignoring the critically injured man so he decided to take it upon himself to help him out and treat him as much as he could until help arrived.

On the professional front, Ferguson has been on a bit of a downward curve lately. His fortunes didn't favor him earlier this year when he was booked to fight Khabib Nurmagomedov for the fifth time at UFC 249 and the Dagestan native had to pull out due to Covid-19 related travel restrictions in Russia. Justin Gaethje stepped up to fight Tony Ferguson on short notice with the interim title on the line.

Millions of fans' dreams of getting to witness the dream matchup between Khabib and Ferguson were crushed when Gaethje scored a violent fifth-round TKO win against El Cucuy to become the interim champ and earn a shot against Nurmagomedov.

Now that Nurmagomedov has retired, Ferguson has shifted his sights towards the vacant title instead of the dream fight. Tony Ferguson is rumored to face new star recruit Michael Chandler in a fight that will have major implications in the title picture at 155lbs.