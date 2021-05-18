"Tony Ferguson as a top-level martial artist is done" - Daniel Cormier doesn't see El Cucuy ever turning back the clock

Daniel Cormier believes Tony Ferguson's time as a top-level mixed martial artist is over. Despite losing to some of the best fighters globally, DC believes there was one point in Ferguson's career when he was completely capable of winning the fights he had lost recently.

During the most recent edition of DC & Helwani, Cormier spoke about Tony Ferguson's massive star power. DC also mentioned that 'El Cucuy' was the star of the show at the UFC 262 press conference and the clear fan favorite.

However, Tony Ferguson's time at the top might be over, as he isn't the same fighter as he was in the earlier stages of his career.

"He was the guy who was the star of this pay-per-view," Cormier said. "From the weigh-ins to the pop he got at the beginning of the show, to the walkout. People know and love Tony Ferguson. But Tony Ferguson as a top-level mixed martial artist is done I believe and make no mistake about it, he's not losing to scrubs. He's fighting the best of the best but those are the fights that Tony Ferguson used to win."

At UFC 262, Tony Ferguson suffered his third straight loss when he was dominated by Beneil Dariush in the co-main event. Dariush barely let Ferguson get hold of the fight and was mostly on his back on the mat.

Tony Ferguson has now suffered three losses in a row

Tony Ferguson's iconic 12-fight win streak came to an end when he lost to Justin Gaethje at UFC 249 for the interim UFC lightweight title. Since then, Ferguson has struggled every time he has stepped inside the cage.

Ferguson's fight against Charles Oliveira was dominated by the Brazilian, who earned his title shot with a win over the former interim lightweight champion. At UFC 262, Dariush also extended his winning streak by beating Ferguson and handing him another loss in the process.