"Too much to lose, not enough $$" - Fans suspect foul play as Daniel Dubois falls sick shortly after Floyd Schofield's team makes poisoning claim

The highly anticipated bout between Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker was abruptly cancelled after Dubois fell ill. This sudden development has led fans to suspect that there may be more behind the cancellation than just a health issue, sparking widespread debate across the community.

The development has drawn comparisons to a previous incident involving Floyd Schofield Jr., who withdrew from his fight with Shakur Stevenson. Notably, Schofield Jr.'s father alleged Stevenson's team of poisoning Schofield. However, he soon made a U-turn on his claims.

Fans have noted similarities between the two cases, with some questioning whether external pressures are influencing these cancellations.

Social media has been abuzz with reactions to the post by Ring Magazine. One fan commented:

“I call b.s. too much to lose not enough $$ Frank finally came to his senses 😂🤣 they all know this more $$ with AJ at wembley or fight with Usyk down the line to much knew this card was to good to be true.”

Others added:

"Traveling long distances in massive crowds. Then all of the fight week commitments and obligations. Fighters should be left alone during fight week until the weigh-in."

"Are we gonna start hearing that Dubois is also ducking? Something definitely fishy."

Fans are suspicious of foul play in light of Daniel Dubois withdrawing from the Joseph Parker match [Screenshot courtesy: @AdamsBoxingShow]

Martin Bakole's reaction to Daniel Dubois withdrawing from fight against Joseph Parker

Following Daniel Dubois's withdrawal from his planned IBF heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker, Martin Bakole stepped in on short notice to challenge Parker in a non-title fight on Feb. 22, at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Bakole recently headlined with a fifth-round knockout win over Jared Anderson in August 2024. Set to fight Efe Ajagba in May, he grabbed the chance to fight Parker realizing the enormity of this high-profile contest.

Bakole posted a video on his Instagram handle, conveying his willingness and determination. He said:

"I think I will surprise the world tomorrow. I'm a boxer. A boxer is similar to a soldier. Anytime they tell you to go to war, always prepare yourself. So I'm prepared to go. Whatever it is. I have not begun my camp yet, but we're prepared to go. We are prepared to go."

The fight between Parker and Bakole adds to an already laden card, topped by the return bout between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol.

