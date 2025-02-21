We asked AI to predict the winner of Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole after Daniel Dubois' pullout (And it offered three possible outcomes in reply)

The Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole short-notice booking, following the fight-week withdrawal of Daniel Dubois from his scheduled matchup against Parker, has shaken up the boxing world. We asked Google's AI Gemini to predict the newly-scheduled Parker vs. Bakole fight's winner, and it responded with three potential outcomes.

The prediction suggested that both are dangerous heavyweights and the short-notice booking has disrupted everyone's plans. It then listed Parker's and Bakole's pros and cons.

Apparently, Parker's pros are that he's multifaceted and experienced, boasting victories over elite combatants like Zhilei Zhang and Deontay Wilder. Parker had been training hard for the fight against Dubois, which means his conditioning would be on point. Despite his opponent changing from Dubois to Bakole, Parker would still have a good game plan, albeit with some adjustments.

Parker's cons are that his opponent-specific training for Dubois would largely be inapplicable. Also, Bakole is a foe who's a different stylistic matchup, for which the Kiwi hasn't prepared specifically.

Meanwhile, Bakole's pros were noted to be that he boasts a superb KO rate and is a powerful puncher. He's also considered a formidable foe who's purportedly been avoided by many other heavyweights. He also has momentum on his side, which includes his much-discussed finish of Jared Anderson.

Bakole's cons in this fight would be that he's taken it on extremely short notice. As such, his training and preparation might not be at the optimal level. He'd be traveling all the way to Saudi Arabia, that too on short notice, which could work against him.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole

The AI explained that considering the variables at play, the fight could go either way. The three potential outcomes listed were: Parker winning via decision, Bakole winning via KO/TKO, and a close fight.

Firstly, Parker's pugilistic prowess and experience could give him the advantage, provided he can control the matchup and steer clear of Bakole's power punches.

Secondly, Bakole's power simply can't be counted out. The Congolese combatant could surely end the match with a major strike, possibly even doing so early on.

Thirdly, both Parker and Bakole could clash in a back-and-forth fight, culminating in a late stoppage win or close decision win for either fighter.

Furthermore, the key factors in Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole would be Parker's adaptability to the changed matchup, Bakole's ability to handle the short-notice opportunity (travel and fighting on short notice), and which fighter can execute their game plan and style better.

Screenshot of Google's AI prediction for the Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole fight

Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole: A chaotic fight week heading into 'The Last Crescendo'

The undisputed light heavyweight title rematch between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol is booked to headline a stacked boxing card titled 'The Last Crescendo' in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Feb. 22, 2025. The card witnessed two major shakeups during fight week.

One was Floyd Schofield Jr.'s alleged poisoning debacle and withdrawal, and the other was Dubois' falling ill and withdrawing from his IBF heavyweight title defense against Joseph Parker. Presently, New Zealand's Parker (35-3, 23 KOs) is booked to defend his interim WBO heavyweight championship against Congolese fighter Bakole (21-1, 16 KOs) on the card.

Check out how Joseph Parker vs. Martin Bakole came about below:

