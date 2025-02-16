"Too old, and way too small" - Fans react as Henry Cejudo opens up about featherweight dreams

Henry Cejudo once hoped to achieve the impossible by capturing a third UFC title by dethroning Alexander Volkanovski as featherweight champion. Now, years later, the Australian is no longer the 145-pound champion, but Cejudo is still aiming to reclaim some form of UFC gold. In response, the MMA fanbase has ridiculed him.

Time is not on Cejudo's side, as he is now 38 years old, which is well past the age at which fighters begin to decline and see younger competition pass them by. In lighter divisions, 35 is usually the point of no return, while some fighters can find success close to their forties at light heavyweight and above.

Cejudo, unfortunately, is a bantamweight, and on a two-fight losing streak, no less.

"My original goal when I came back after having a three-year layoff was is like, I really did want to win that third division [belt] with Volkanovski."

Check out Henry Cejudo talking about his career goals:

Naturally, fans were quick to dismiss Cejudo's championship aspirations, with some citing his age as a reason behind what they predict will be a less successful end to his career than he hopes.

"Way too old, and way too small"

Others declared him an overrated fighter despite his accomplishments.

"Most overrated fighter of all time."

Some also felt that he was too undersized above flyweight.

"He has the best chance in 125 and 35 he is way too small for 45 he is literally overpowered at 35 already"

Another fan examined his skill-set, believing that Cejudo is let down by his age and poor cardio.

"He still has skills but old plus no gas tank. If he works on his cardio, he could win another belt. But most likely will never happen."

A collage of fan reactions can be seen below:

Fan reactions to Henry Cejudo's title dreams

Cejudo will now try to do the impossible and become one of the few fighters above the age of 38 to capture UFC gold.

Henry Cejudo was once regarded more positively

At one point, Henry Cejudo seemed like a talent that the MMA world had never seen before. The Olympic gold medalist had dethroned the great Demetrious Johnson as UFC flyweight champion: a feat no one prior had been able to accomplish. He followed that up by TKO'ing T.J. Dillashaw.

Thereafter, he climbed up a division to capture bantamweight gold against a streaking Marlon Moraes before defending it with a finish over all-time great 135-pounder Dominick Cruz.

