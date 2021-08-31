Henry Cejudo explains the deciding factor which caused Tyron Woodley to lose the fight against Jake Paul

Henry Cejudo has provided a breakdown of the Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley boxing match. Taking to Instagram, Cejudo posted an IGTV video of him reviewing the fight.

The former two-division UFC champion started by making it clear and stating that Jake Paul did beat the former UFC welterweight champion. While many have suggested that Woodley might've won the fight, Cejudo thought otherwise.

'Triple C' then detailed that he had Woodley winning a few rounds but thought T-Wood was too passive throughout the fight.

"I will start off with this. Jake Paul did beat Tyron Woodley, I think I maybe only had Tyron maybe winning the first or second. I'm sorry, the second or third, I forget, when he caught him with that good straight right. But that's about it, too passive. Those power shots, there weren't many of these."

Cejudo continued by stating that the size of the gloves was a big difference, and he was really surprised that Woodley didn't catch on to the same combination as Jake Paul did.

The former UFC champion even praised Paul's combination and felt the shots he landed were really clean.

"There's a difference with the size of the glove, the size of the glove was the big difference and I'm really surprised that Tyron Woodley didn't catch on to the same combination that Logan [Jake] Paul tends to have, which he goes jab to the head, down to the bottom and then he sets it up. Jab to the face, jab to the stomach and then he throws that overhand there. Which is actually a really clean combination that I like but that's all he had."

Jake Paul extended his winning run with a victory over Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul continued his winning run in the sport of boxing by beating Tyron Woodley and going 4-0. While the fight was Woodley's first pro boxing bout, many expected the former UFC champion to put an end to Paul's winning run.

'The Chosen One' almost immediately called for a rematch with Jake Paul and claimed he should've won the fight. But it remains to be seen what's next for Jake Paul. 'The Problem Child' recently took to Twitter to hint at his retirement from boxing.

