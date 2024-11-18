“Too small, too short” - Reece McLaren reveals why he’s not impressed with interim strawweight king Jarred Brooks 

Fourth-ranked ONE flyweight MMA contender Reece McLaren doesn't understand the hype surrounding the division's latest high-profile addition.

On Dec. 6, at ONE Fight Night 26: Lee vs. Rasulov on Prime Video, the Australian fighter will welcome interim strawweight kingpin Jarred Brooks to the 135-pound ranks in a three-round showdown at Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

Trending

'The Monkey God' holds a 5-1 MMA record in the world's largest martial arts organization, with his lone loss coming by way of disqualification.

Despite the American's impressive credentials and high-pressure fighting style, McLaren claimed that Brooks would have a rude awakening at a higher weight class.

'Lightning' shared in a Sportskeeda MMA exclusive:

"Yeah. He finally indulged me in some sh*t talk. I was, you know, put on the presence of 'if you talk some shit with someone, and they talk shit back, you might get a might get a fight,' and it seems that we talked our way into a fight here. So, I've said from the beginning, I'll say it now, [he's] too small, too short."

It is worth noting that Reece McLaren has fought at bantamweight in the past.

Then again, Brooks punches above his weight and should give the CMBT Training Centre member a great match at ONE Fight Night 26.

The winner of Reece McLaren vs. Jarred Brooks could vie for the vacant flyweight MMA crown

Adriano Moraes is expected to contend for the vacant flyweight MMA world title after choking out Danny Kingad at ONE 169 last Nov. 8. By the looks of it, the victor of this pivotal clash between Reece McLaren and Jarred Brooks will likely be his dance partner.

The Australian veteran has certainly been itching for that ever-elusive world title shot, and this could be his long-awaited ticket.

Brooks, however, is on the path to two-division supremacy and will no doubt look to spoil the party.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch ONE Fight Night 26 free live as it happens in US Primetime.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback