“Took money out of your salary to pay for cameos” - Belal Muhammad highlights celebrity campaign to bolster UFC title bid, leaves fans divided 

Belal Muhammad cannot do anything right in the eyes of the general MMA fanbase.

In another exasperated attempt to secure the next UFC welterweight title shot, Muhammad released a recent video on his social media with a compilation of celebrities supporting him as the next challenger. Fans were not impressed by the hype tape and berated the no. 2 ranked contender for his efforts.

Featured in the video included Theo Von, Action Bronson, Andrew Schulz, Bryan Callen and Anwar Jibawi.

While many of his fans supported Muhammad in the comments, a larger number of viewers took the opportunity to attack 'Remember the Name' yet again.

Once again receiving unwarranted criticism, some fans accused Muhammad of taking money out of his salary to pay the celebrities for the video. One of the fans said:

"You really took money out of your salary to pay for cameos form other celebrities begging your title shot"

Despite being promised a title shot following a short-notice win over Gilbert Burns at UFC 288, Muhammad has received little interest from fans as the next title challenger, causing a delay in the matchmaking.

Other comments read:

"Are the people who want this in the room with us?"

"And new InshAllah"

"I don't mind Belal and Leon for 300 but idk if it's main event worthy over Max and Justin"

"Bro rallied the lamest comedians in the game to back him up"

"How much did you have to pay these guys?"

Belal Muhammad posts screenshot of supposed text support from Tom Brady

In addition to his celebrity hype tape, Belal Muhammad claims to have the support of Tom Brady behind him as a push to be the upcoming welterweight title challenger.

Muhammad, who has not fought since May 2023, posted pictures of supposed text messages from the former quarterback calling him a "beast" and telling him he is "next."

Unsurprisingly, fans did not believe the texts were real and claimed Muhammad used AI technology to artificially create the messages.

Muhammad did not respond to any fan comments and has not confirmed the legitimacy of the texts.