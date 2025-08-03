  • home icon
  • MMA
  • UFC
  • "Top 10 fight of all time!" - MMA world reacts to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan blood-soaked barnburner at UFC Vegas 108

"Top 10 fight of all time!" - MMA world reacts to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan blood-soaked barnburner at UFC Vegas 108

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Aug 03, 2025 04:14 GMT
Fans react to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan fight at UFC Vegas 108. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan fight at UFC Vegas 108. [Image courtesy: Getty]

UFC lightweight Chris Duncan delivered an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 108, catching the attention of fans and sparking their reactions.

Ad

'The Problem' faced Mateusz Rebecki in the co-main event. From the very beginning of the fight, Duncan applied constant pressure with his precise striking combinations. Although Rebecki managed to land a few significant strikes in the third round, it wasn’t enough to sway the judges.

After a hard-fought three-round battle, the judges declared Duncan the winner via unanimous decision.

Check out the post below:

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share reactions, with one individual writing:

"Top 10 fight of all time! 🙌🏼"
Ad

Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo showered praise on the fight:

"Absolute war between Duncan and Rębeki. This main card has been excellent #UFCVegas108"

Others commented:

"Mad respect for fighters who leave everything in the octagon for our entertainment. Rebecki & Duncan, we salute you 🫡 FIGHT OF THE YEAR?"
"Yup. Contender for fight of the year. Awesome fight."
Ad
"Ribovics vs. Duncan!!! Unranked BMF Title!!🔥😂"
"WHAT A FIGHT - WHAT A ROUND @RebeckiMateusz VS @theproblem155🔥 #UFCFIGHTNIGHT"
"At least 4 fights tonight, there really wasn't a loser. Holy Sh*t! Some dudes just bangin!"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; reaction to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]
Fans' reaction to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]

With the victory, Chris Duncan extended his winning streak to three fights and improved his UFC record to 5-1. In contrast, Mateusz Rebecki has faced the second setback in his last three fights. He now holds a record of 4-2 in the leading MMA promotion.

About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications