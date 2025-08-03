"Top 10 fight of all time!" - MMA world reacts to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan blood-soaked barnburner at UFC Vegas 108

UFC lightweight Chris Duncan delivered an impressive performance at UFC Vegas 108, catching the attention of fans and sparking their reactions.'The Problem' faced Mateusz Rebecki in the co-main event. From the very beginning of the fight, Duncan applied constant pressure with his precise striking combinations. Although Rebecki managed to land a few significant strikes in the third round, it wasn’t enough to sway the judges.After a hard-fought three-round battle, the judges declared Duncan the winner via unanimous decision.Check out the post below:Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @ufc's post on X to share reactions, with one individual writing:&quot;Top 10 fight of all time! 🙌🏼&quot;Former UFC double champion Henry Cejudo showered praise on the fight:&quot;Absolute war between Duncan and Rębeki. This main card has been excellent #UFCVegas108&quot;Others commented:&quot;Mad respect for fighters who leave everything in the octagon for our entertainment. Rebecki &amp; Duncan, we salute you 🫡 FIGHT OF THE YEAR?&quot;&quot;Yup. Contender for fight of the year. Awesome fight.&quot;&quot;Ribovics vs. Duncan!!! Unranked BMF Title!!🔥😂&quot;&quot;WHAT A FIGHT - WHAT A ROUND @RebeckiMateusz VS @theproblem155🔥 #UFCFIGHTNIGHT&quot;&quot;At least 4 fights tonight, there really wasn't a loser. Holy Sh*t! Some dudes just bangin!&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' reaction to Mateusz Rebecki vs. Chris Duncan fight. [Screenshots courtesy: @ufc on X]With the victory, Chris Duncan extended his winning streak to three fights and improved his UFC record to 5-1. In contrast, Mateusz Rebecki has faced the second setback in his last three fights. He now holds a record of 4-2 in the leading MMA promotion.