Top 10 ONE Muay Thai and kickboxing athletes via social media following

There really is no definitive way of measuring influence over a broad audience, but one tool that has been used in trying to calculate an organization’s reach is through social media following.

While it may look like mere numbers and figures, social media followers are a great way of assessing a person or organization’s prestige, especially in the highly competitive digital landscape.

ONE Championship, on its end, has continued to expand by the day and one factor for its massive global reach is its Muay Thai and kickboxing landscape.

The promotion’s Muay Thai and kickboxing circuit is arguably the best roster of any sport on the planet, and 10 of its top stars practically have a vise grip on the majority of combat sports fans.

These 10 fighters have more than 18.3 million collective followers between them, but some of these stars didn’t have millions of fans shouting their names at the start.

They reached global fame when they didn’t just arrive but dominated the scene at ONE Championship.

According to CrowdTangle and Fanpage Karma, ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon had just around 14,000 followers but that figure ballooned to 3.6 million when he joined ONE Championship.

The same can be said for fellow Thai megastar Stamp Fairtex. The former two-sport world champion had just 2,000 followers before joining the promotion, but that number exploded to 1.4 million when her name skyrocketed in popularity under ONE Championship.

Rodtang and Stamp, however, could take a page out of Chingiz Allazov’s playbook.

The stoic striker is the reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion and his follower count reaches a whopping 5.1 million—a figure that leads all Muay Thai and kickboxing fighters in the promotion.

These figures were tallied as of August 28, 2023, and there’s a good chance that these stars will have more fans before the year ends.