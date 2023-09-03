Rodtang dreams of fighting Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao: “I want to face them”

Reigning and undisputed ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is one of the most exciting fighters on the planet, regardless of the sport he competes in. Because of his extraordinary performances in the ring, ‘Rodtang’ has now become a household name in every country in the world.

Needless to say, the sky’s the limit for ‘The Iron Man’, and if he can beat his next opponent, the Thai megastar is looking at a couple of big names in potential crossover bouts.

In a recent guest appearance on Cutzradio, Rodtang expressed his intent to face boxing legends Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacquiao and Floyd ‘Money’ Mayweather Jr., and even former rival Tenshin Nasukawa, in potential boxing fights.

‘The Iron Man’ said:

“I want to face them. Chatri used to tease me about a match with Floyd. But he wants me to fight with Tenshin. And Tenshin has already beat me once.”

Of course, Pacquiao and Mayweather are two iconic names in the world of boxing. Both men are semi-retired, and competing in a handful of special exhibition bouts to stay busy. But a showdown with Rodtang is certainly must-see television.

Tenshin, on the other hand, has transitioned fully to boxing. He and Rodtang fought in 2018 in a highly controversial showdown that saw the Japanese star win a six-round unanimous decision, with many saying Rodtang should have been the rightful winner.

Of course, none of these boxing matches can come to fruition if Rodtang doesn’t beat his next opponent.

Rodtang is set to defend his Muay Thai strap against ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion ‘The Kicking Machine’ Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34. The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, September 22, Asia primetime.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch all the action for free on the ONE Super App, ONE Championship’s official YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.