"Top G speaks truth once again", "Witnessed Andrew's first L" - Fans are split over Andrew Tate's questioning of Juice Wrld's fandom

Andrew Tate doesn't hold Juice Wrld in the highest esteem and people are sounding off on his take on the musician.

The controversial online personality responded to a clip shared by @historyinmemes of the rapper who passed away in 2019, posting:

"Imagine being a fan of "juice wrld". F*cking Mindless"

A mixed reaction among X users ensued as some people backed his claim while others stood against him.

@Shadows653 said,

"TOP G speaks truth once again"

lov3m3not_ stated,

"Damn.. We just witnessed Andrew's first L"

@TreyFromThree quipped,

"Why speak on the dead bro"

Check out Andrew Tate's initial disparaging comment about Juice Wrld below:

Andrew Tate and his efforts in rap

While Tate was critical of the commercially successful Juice Wrld, he also had his own attempts at making rap music.

The former kickboxer did not go by his own name during his artistic efforts and occupied a pseudonym to drop the tracks. He went by the name, Mr Plenty, and released a handful of tracks between January 2019 and March 2020.

The five tracks also featured a fellow aspiring artist named Kriss Kiss and the titles of the songs were Suicide, Sugar Daddy, Broke Boys, Part Time, and Forgot Your Name.

Andrew Tate has since faced legal issues in Romanian court, with some of the charges including rape and human trafficking. He's also facing charges in the United Kingdom, which are oriented to sexual aggression. Both of these situations are still ongoing for Tate as of this writing.