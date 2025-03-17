Top MMA manager plays matchmaker for Nate Diaz in 'BKFC or Dirty Boxing' after the latter claims there isn't any one 'entertaining' right now

Nate Diaz foresees a UFC return down the line but isn't tempted by any exciting options in the world's premier MMA promotion at the moment. A notable MMA manager has now put forth a suggestion for Diaz's next bout.

The Stockton native exited the UFC back in 2022, competed in two boxing bouts, and is now on the lookout for his next fight. He lost to Jake Paul in his professional boxing debut before beating former foe Jorge Masvidal last year. Diaz hasn't competed since July 2024 and was recently asked what's lined up for him next.

In an interview with Full Violence, Diaz claimed that while he does intend to return to the UFC and fight for a championship, nobody on the current UFC roster excites him. He said:

"Well, everybody is boring right now, so I am trying to do other s**t, but I want to go back and get a UFC title. But I don't want to fight for nothing, you know? I want to fight for something. Well, right now, there's nobody that's that entertaining,"

Check out Nate Diaz's comments below:

Abraham Kawa, one of the top MMA managers who heads First Round Management, suggested a fight between Diaz and Mike Perry, with BKFC or Perry's dirty boxing promotion as potential suitors.

Kawa commented on the above post, writing:

"@platinum Mike Perry in BKFC or @dirtyboxing"

Check out a screenshot of Abraham Kawa's comment below:

Screenshot of Abraham Kawa's comment on Nate Diaz's post [Screenshot courtesy: @fullviolence on Instagram]

Nate Diaz shares his pick for upcoming 'The Ultimate Fighter' season

Nate Diaz earned his UFC contract by winning 'The Ultimate Fighter' all the way back in 2007 and went on to have 27 fights in the promotion, becoming a fan favorite and one of the biggest names in the sport.

He recently shared his pick for the upcoming season of the reality show that launched his UFC career. This year's installment of 'TUF' will feature Hall of Famers Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen as opposing coaches, and Diaz is backing the latter's team to come out on top.

He wrote on Instagram:

"Team Sonnen. F*ck the other team. Let's gooooo @sonnench"

Check out Nate Diaz's Instagram story below:

Nate Diaz's Instagram story. [Image credit: @natediaz209 on Instagram]

