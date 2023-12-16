Top-ranked UFC title contender threatens to slap Colby Covington on sight for making unflattering comments about Leon Edwards’ late father

Colby Covington angered the MMA community this past week after making unflattering comments about Leon Edwards' late father, which has resulted in one top-ranked UFC title contender threatening to take action.

No.2 ranked UFC welterweight Belal Muhammad recently shared his thoughts on Covington's comment during the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference. He took to his X account, where he even threatened to slap the former interim welterweight champion.

Muhammad wrote:

"If I see colby I’m slapping him for Leon .pos"

Belal Muhammad's tweet regarding Covington

'Remember The Name' is regarded as the next contender in line and could possibly have a faceoff with the winner of tonight's welterweight title main event between Leon Edwards and Colby Covington. Muhammad and 'Chaos' have both made comments about each other

in media interviews and social media, so there is clearly animosity between the two welterweights.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the UFC 296 main event and whether Belal Muhammad and Colby Covington will have any sort of interaction.

What did Colby Covington say about Leon Edwards' late father?

The animosity between Colby Covington and reigning UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards reached its breaking point this past Thursday after the challenger made unflattering comments about the champion's late father.

The press conference began going exactly how fans expected as 'Chaos' and 'Rocky' took jibes at each other. But it took a turn for the worst as the challenger used Edwards' dad to explain what he was going to do to him when they're in the octagon, saying:

"On Saturday night, I'm going to bring you to a place you never want to be. I'm going to bring you to the seventh level of hell. We'll say what's up to your dad while we're there."

The comment angered Edwards as he threw his microphone at the former interim welterweight champion and needed to be separated by security for the remainder of the press conference as well as the final faceoffs.

Tweet regarding Covington's comments about Edwards' father