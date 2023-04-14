Top-ranked welterweight reacts after Leon Edwards nearly rules out featuring in UFC London card

Gilbert Burns recently reacted to the recent news of Leon Edwards nearly ruling out featuring in the UFC London card.

'Rocky' has been in the spotlight due to rumors of a main event matchup against Colby Covington, but he has made it clear that he has no intention of fighting in London so soon after UFC 286.

Instead, Leon Edwards pushed for a fight in Abu Dhabi in October, citing the need for more time to recover from injuries and train for his comeback.

Chisanga Malata



Leon Edwards tells Sky Sports he won’t be headlining the UFC’s rumored London card on July 22 and that he’s targeting the October show in Abu Dhabi for his second title defense.



Burns, who currently holds the No. 5 ranking in the welterweight division, took to his Twitter handle to express his reaction to the situation with a series of eye emojis, indicating his keen interest in the developments.

"👀👀👀👀"

Check out Burns' reaction to Leon Edwards' news below:

GILBERT BURNS DURINHO
Leon Edwards told Sky Sports that he will NOT be fighting in July and now eyes his next fight in Abu Dhabi in October

Gilbert Burns wants title contention against Leon Edwards next

Following his dominant unanimous decision win against Jorge Masvidal at UFC 287, Gilbert Burns wasted no time in stating his demands for his next move in the welterweight division. During the post-fight media interview, Burns expressed his intentions with unwavering confidence.

"Now I'm demanding that I'm going to do my training camp for five rounds, I go to London, and I'm next in line to fight for the title. Otherwise, let me go, let me do my thing. These guys asking a million in other organizations, you know. That's it, I'm a backup for the next title fight, and I'm fighting for the title next,"

'Durniho's' bold statement caught the attention of UFC President Dana White, who was later asked about the demands. White responded with enthusiasm, saying:

"I love that. Yeah, why not? You got a deal."

White's positive response indicates that Burns' request has been well-received by the UFC's decision-makers, potentially putting him on track for a title shot in the near future.

Check out Gilbert Burns' interview below:

The impressive performance of the 36-year-old fighter against Masvidal at UFC 287 showcased his skills and determination. The possibility of him fighting in London, potentially as a backup for the next title fight, has generated excitement among fans and the MMA community. As the situation continues to unfold, all eyes will be on Burns as he strives to make his mark in the welterweight division and fulfill his quest for a shot at the championship.

