"Top ten beautiful moments in the cage" - Fans react as Petr Yan's son gets emotional on live TV after the fighter's UFC Macau win

Former UFC bantamweight king Petr Yan and his son had a heart touching moment at UFC Macau. After his victory at the event, Yan brought out his son into the octagon during the post-fight interview. Upon being asked by Michael Bisping about his thoughts on Yan's victory, the child had an emotional reaction and expressed his feelings by saying:

"I'm very happy that my dad won."

Check out the clip below (via ESPN MMA on X]:

The moment caught the attention of several MMA fans, who took to the comments section of ESPN MMA's X post to share their reactions.

One fan labeled it as one of the most beautiful interview moments inside the octagon.

"Top ten beautiful moments in the cage as far as interviews go."

Another individual claimed that the moment will prove to be impactful for Yan's son in the future.

"That young man will never forget this moment with his dad! Good on the UFC."

While labeling the moment as "wholesome," one user expressed their wish to see Yan fight for the belt next.

"So wholesome. Hope Yan fights for the belt next."

Check out a compilation of some of the reactions to Petr Yan's interview below:

MMA fans react to Petr Yan's son getting emotional at UFC Macau. [Screenshots courtesy: ESPN MMA on X]

Yan went up against former flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo in a five-round clash. The bout headlined the event which took place on Nov. 23 at the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China.

The fight was an exciting affair where both men had moments of success. But it was 'No Mercy' who managed to outclass his opponent for the majority of the fight. The contest lasted all five rounds and ended in a dominant unanimous decision victory for the Russian. All three judges scored the fight 50-45 in favor of Yan.

With the victory, 'No Mercy' broke the Brazilian's three-fight win streak in the promotion. Yan was recently going through a rough patch in the UFC. Prior to UFC Macau, the 31-year-old had managed to win just one out of his last four bouts.

Now, with back-to-back victories over Song Yadong and Figueiredo, Yan has started to gain momentum. If he continues to stack up wins, he might soon see himself fighting for the UFC belt again.

