Top UFC exec allegedly guarantees Cory Sandhagen bantamweight title shot with victory over Umar Nurmagomedov

Cory Sandhagen has not returned to the octagon since defeating Rob Font via unanimous decision at UFC on ESPN 50 last August. The No.2-ranked bantamweight was able to put forth a dominant performance despite tearing his triceps in the first round of the bout. He had originally been set to face Umar Nurmagomedov. However, the No.10-ranked bantamweight was forced to withdraw with a shoulder injury.

The pair have been rebooked to face each other in a five-round bout at UFC on ABC 7, which will take place in Abu Dhabi this August. 'The Sandman' recently claimed that he has been promised a title opportunity if he gets past his opponent. Speaking to Ariel Helwani of The MMA Hour, Sandhagen stated:

"I mean, yeah, [UFC Chief Business Officer] Hunter [Campbell] was telling me, he was like, 'look, I don't know how it's not you after this fight. After Merab [Dvalishvili] and [Sean] O'Malley fight. So yeah, so when I talked to Hunter, that was relayed to me that he doesn't see a way that it's not me after this one so yeah, that's what I'm being told."

Many have suggested that Sandhagen, who is riding a three-fight win streak, should sit out for a title opportunity. With the promotion yet to announce a date for Sean O'Malley's next title defense - which all signs point to Merab Dvalishvili being his opponent - and 'The Sandman' approaching a year of inactivity, sitting out likely wasn't in his best interest.

Cory Sandhagen previously claimed he would only rebook Umar Nurmagomedov bout for a title opportunity

Cory Sandhagen is seemingly one of the few fighters willing to give Umar Nurmagomedov the opportunity to climb in the rankings. The No.2-ranked bantamweight recently claimed that a title opportunity would have to be on the line for him to rebook the bout.

Speaking to Din Thomas and Anthony Smith of Sirius XM's MMA Today ahead of 'Young Eagle's unanimous decision victory over Bekzat Almakhan in March, 'The Sandman' stated:

"Where I stand with Umar now is if he gets a good win on March 2nd, and he looks good, and he does awesome, and they don't give me the title shot next, do me and Umar at International Fight Week. Obviously there's a lot of things that need to have happened before that happens, but I'm still open to Umar. I just felt like I was one fight ahead of him, and now that he has the opportunity to not make that the case, then I'm definitely back open to it."

With the pair set to share the octagon this summer, the winner will likely be in line for the next title opportunity. It would represent both fighter's first opportunity to compete for an undisputed UFC title.