Top UFC lightweight claims he is the backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira UFC 317 title clash

A top UFC lightweight contender recently claimed that he will be serving as the official backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira, which headlines UFC 317 on June 28. Topuria vs. Oliveira will be contested for the vacant lightweight championship, so it is logical for the promotion to ensure they can crown a new champion in the main event.

Topuria vs. Oliveira materialized after Islam Makhachev made his decision to relinquish his lightweight title to move to 170 pounds, where he will challenge Jack Della Maddalena. There had been some speculations on who could serve as the official backup, especially considering the stakes associated with the UFC 317 main event and it appears as though those questions have been answered.

Championship Rounds posted a screenshot to their X account, which shows top-ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan responding to a fan who asked when he would be fighting next.

Tsarukyan mentioned that it could be very soon should anything happen to Topuria or Oliveira as he claimed he will be on hand during the UFC 317 fight week:

"I'm the backup for UFC 317."

Check out Championship Rounds' post featuring Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

Arman Tsarukyan previously expressed interest in serving as the backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira

The UFC appeared to have granted Arman Tsarukyan's request as he previously expressed interest in serving as the backup for Ilia Topuria vs. Charles Oliveira as recently as last month.

Red Corner MMA posted a video to their X account, which shows Tsarukyan explaining his reasoning for wanting to serve as the official backup despite being the No.1 ranked lightweight.

The Armenian mentioned that he will be prepared should the UFC offer him a short-notice title fight:

"I am not sure if [a backup] is needed but if [the UFC] offer me that, I will definitely back it up... I will be ready. I am flying back to the U.S. now and will be staying there, so in case anyone is injured and the UFC asks me if I am ready, I will say yes."

Check out Red Corner MMA's post featuring Arman Tsarukyan's comments below:

