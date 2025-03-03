Top undefeated fighter points out why Magomed Ankalaev could beat Alex Pereira without relying on wrestling

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev are set to do battle for the former's light heavyweight title this weekend, with one of the promotion's unbeaten competitors offering up his thoughts on the UFC 313 headliner. Meanwhile, Movsar Evloev recently broke things down for this fight.

During a recent interview with Home of Fight, the surging featherweight contender discussed how Magomed Ankalaev has enough skills to beat Pereira in the stand-up that his wrestling skills would not be needed. While explaining this in detail, Evloev said:

"[Magomed] Ankalaev, he's good enough to beat this guy and [Alex] Pereira usually do not like defend himself very well because he believe his power and he just go through. But Ankalaev is different. He have high level skills, big experience of amateur MMA, and he's a monster in professional MMA. So we will see next champion."

Check out Movsar Evloev's thoughts on Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev below:

Alex Pereira and the possibility of his own unconventional path to victory

Alex Pereira is known for his striking skills, as he has become a multi-division champion in not just Glory kickboxing but also in the UFC. The 37-year-old seems keen on showing MMA fans that the defending light heavyweight champion has a grappling game in his own right.

During a recent interview with the New York Post regarding this particular topic, Pereira stated:

"Obviously I didn't focus a lot on grappling before I moved to the U.S but now I've been in the UFC now for about four years training with Glover [Teixeira] and really focused on that and really dedicated on that. So I think this is a fight that's going to bring that out of me and make me show everyone what I've been doing with my grappling."

'Poatan' and Ankalaev occupy similar positions as both want to exit the coming weekend as the UFC's kingpin at 205 pounds, but it goes deeper than that. The loser of this contest will also sustain their second defeat, specifically under the UFC banner.

Magomed Ankalaev fell short in his promotional debut but has gone on an undeniable streak since then with not one loss taken over more than a dozen subsequent octagon outings. For Pereira, the only loss of his UFC career took place against Israel Adesanya when the native of Sao Paulo state lost his middleweight belt.

