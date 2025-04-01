Toronto Maple Leafs defender shares honest reaction after learning he had just fought brother of UFC welterweight

A Toronto Maple Leafs defender recently shared his honest reaction after learning that he had just fought the brother of a UFC welterweight competitor. The fight transpired during the Maple Leafs' game against the Los Angeles Kings last Saturday.

The game got off to a fiery start as a fight broke out 3:08 into the first period as Maple Leafs defender Brandon Carlo and Kings winger Jeff Malott dropped the gloves and had an entertaining fight. It was a competitive fight that saw both Carlo and Malott get their shots in before the referees stepped in.

During the post-game press scrum, Carlo learned that the Kings winger he fought in the first period is UFC welterweight Mike Malott's brother. NHL writer Luke Fox posted the Maple Leafs defender's reaction in which he mentioned that he was grateful the fight didn't end in disaster and jokingly added that he would now be doing his research before determining whether to fight:

"Was Brendan Carlo aware of Jeff Malott's brother, Mike, is a UFC fighter? 'Not at all. But knowing that information, I'm thankful I'm not knocked out right now. So, that's good to know, and I'll definitely do a little bit more research next time'."

Check out NHL writer Luke Fox's post featuring Brandon Carlo's comments regarding fighting Mike Malott's brother below:

When is Mike Malott's next UFC bout?

Mike Malott is set to return to the octagon in a welterweight bout against Charles Radtke at UFC 315. He will have the home crowd advantage as the event is scheduled to take place at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada.

Malott is among a talented group of Canadian fighters hoping to follow in the footsteps of past greats such as Georges St-Pierre and Rory MacDonald. 'Proper' will look to continue his momentum after earning a unanimous decision win over Trevin Giles last November.

Check out the official bout announcement for Mike Malott vs. Charles Radtke below:

