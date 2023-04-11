Tough childhood brought Demetrious Johnson to where he is now

Demetrious Johnson briefly discussed when he became a hard worker.

Before the fame and money from being an MMA world champion, ‘Mighty Mouse’ had a more difficult childhood than most people. The reigning ONE Championship flyweight world champion grew up with a deaf mother and an abusive stepfather. Johnson overcame adversity to become a role model and loving father to his three children.

Demetrious Johnson recently interacted with fans during an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit, which led to one person asking:

“Was there a moment in your life you decided to put everything together and get yourself in the shape you are in now? How did you manage to come to that mindset?”

‘Mighty Mouse’ responded by saying:

“Ive always gridded and hustle since i was a kids so i think being an adult ive just followed that same path”

Demetrious Johnson is preparing for his first ONE Championship flyweight world title defense since becoming the world champion against Adriano Moraes in August 2022. Due to Moraes holding a win over ‘Mighty Mouse,’ he has been granted an immediate rematch for a highly-anticipated trilogy bout.

Johnson vs. Moraes 3 will headline ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, the promotion’s first event on North American soil. The must-see flyweight bout is one of three world championship matchups, alongside Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Edgar Tabares for the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title and Mikey Musumeci (c) vs. Osamah Almarwai for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

ONE Fight Night 10 goes down inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado on May 5 and can be seen live and for free by North American Prime Video subscribers.

