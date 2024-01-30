“Tough to ignore” - Aljamain Sterling acknowledges rival card’s potential to overshadow UFC 300’s limelight

Aljamain Sterling has offered his perspective on the upcoming UFC events, particularly in light of UFC 300's looming significance. Set to take place on April 13 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, UFC 300 has been anticipated as a historic milestone for the promotion.

However, with several high-profile matchups, including Dustin Poirier vs. Benoit Saint-Denis and Gilbert Burns vs. Jack Della Maddalena, slated for UFC 299 in Miami, the attention seems divided. Sterling acknowledged the potential for UFC 299 to overshadow UFC 300.

Taking to social media, he wrote:

"UFC 300 has a lot of star power, but it’s tough to ignore which is the bigger card. I’m saying this as a big UFC fight fan."

While UFC 300 also presents exciting fights, including Sterling’s debut at featherweight, the prominence of the UFC 299 card could divert attention from the milestone event in Las Vegas.

As UFC CEO Dana White prepares to unveil the main event for UFC 300, the lineup for UFC 299 underscores the potential challenge of maintaining the spotlight on the historic UFC 300.

Aljamain Sterling eyes Alexander Volkanovski after UFC 300

Aljamain Sterling believes a convincing victory over Calvin Kattar at UFC 300 could catapult him past the featherweight queue and straight into a title shot against Alexander Volkanovski.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Sterling laid out his audacious plan, saying:

"I want to fight the biggest and baddest dudes. Look, at the end of the day, I think that's what matters the most. How many of those guys were you actually able to beat? How did those fights look? What was your strategy like? My skillset versus his skillset so there's a lot that goes into it and that was the fight that made the most sense to me. He's the highest ranked out of the four that they offered."

Sterling continued:

"I know that if I beat him the way that I think I'm capable of doing, I think I'm right next in line for a title shot. I don't think that's too far-fetched of a thing. I mean, you look at the guys at the top that already fought for the belt, if Volkanovski wins again, I think the door is wide open."

