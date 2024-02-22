Tracy Cortez recently made an appearance at Club America's football matchup in Mexico City.

The UFC flyweight fighter attended the Liga MX match between Club America and Mazatlan at Estadio Azteca. Following a riveting 2-2 draw, Cortez illuminated Instagram with an array of photos capturing her stadium escapades, sporting the colors of the Mexico City-based football club. She wrote:

"I can’t stop slipping into these blessings ❤️‍🔥. The one above won't let me go 🙏🏽☝🏽✨•Cortez Era 🥹🙏🏽🌸💗✨🥰"

Fans responded to Cortez's photos with a diverse range of reactions.

"Chris Brown must be in her DMs."

"America ?!?! 💔💔 I need you in a Chivas jersey ASAP 🐐"

"That smile 😍 she looks good even in that jersey 💙"

"She’s at it again. Posting on Thirsty Thursday! 😍😍😍✌🏼💙😊"

"The Jersey fits you well ! Arriba el América !!! 🔥"

"I’d walk on broken glass for 50 miles just for you to hit me in the face with an uppercut 😫"

Cortez celebrated a successful return to the octagon after a hiatus of over a year, securing a unanimous decision victory against Jasmine Jasudavicius at Noche UFC last September. The 30-year-old American currently boasts a 10-bout win streak in her 11-fight professional career.

When Tracy Cortez opened up about her split with Brian Ortega

Tracy Cortez underwent a turbulent period in her personal life last year. Her relationship with former featherweight title contender Brian Ortega was well-known among fans. However, in March 2023, rumors surfaced indicating that Cortez and Ortega had parted ways.

The speculation gained momentum when Cortez removed pictures of the couple from her social media and reverted her name from Tracy Ortega back to Tracy Cortez, adding fuel to the rumors surrounding their separation.

In light of the rumors and questions from her followers, Cortez turned to Instagram to express her sentiments:

"Trusting the process... Surgery on my hand yesterday went well my entire life has always been about chasing these wild dreams of mine, having high hopes & a big vision for my future. As a recently, my days have been about just putting 1 foot in front of another."

Cortez added:

"I may be down but I promise you I’m not out! Taking life day by day, healing up, recovering & I will be back, stronger & better than ever."

