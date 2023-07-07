Kendra Lust pictured with Brian Ortega just days after Tracy Cortez scandal

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez are embroiled in a social media battle that is escalating with each passing day, transforming into a game of competitiveness.

After their separation earlier this year, The MMA couple kept their split under wraps, maintaining a sense of privacy. However, this veil of secrecy was shattered when Paulo Costa shared a photograph of himself and Cortez.

Check out the photo below:

The picture sparked a response from the former UFC featherweight title challenger, who decided to address a portion of fans who believed he had made a significant mistake in letting Cortez walk away from their two-year relationship:

"Everyone out here talking bout I fumbled. Y’all must not know the rules of the game. When you drop the ball on accident that’s a fumble , but when you throw it away on purpose. That’s called a complete pass . Top G shit!"

Check out Ortega's tweet below:

The 29-year-old women's featherweight star responded with displeasure to the comment made by 'T-City' and expressed her disappointment in his behavior:

"Let me just say that to this day, I’ve yet to say anything negative about you or bash your name! Don’t start throwing shade now. I’m blessed."

Check out Cortez's tweet below:

Tracy Cortez’s ERA @TracyCortezmma I’m blessed 🏽

In the midst of the Tracy Cortez scandal, adult film star Kendra Lust sparked even more controversy by releasing a selfie with Brian Ortega. This unexpected development added another layer of intrigue to the ongoing social media saga.

Check out Lust's social media post below:

Credits: @KendraLust on Twitter [https://twitter.com/KendraLust/status/1677340359024623616?s=20]

Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez's relationship history

In 2020, the public became aware of the relationship between Brian Ortega and Tracy Cortez. The couple appeared to be a perfect match, often seen together at training facilities and sharing their moments on social media platforms.

Cortez played a significant role in Ortega's journey, providing vital support during his UFC 266 title fight against Alexander Volkanovski. Even after the loss, she continued to be an integral part of Ortega's support system.

As speculations about their engagement circulated on social media, the 29-year-old fighter confirmed the news in response to a comment by UFC commentator Laura Sanko on Instagram. However, their relationship took an unexpected turn when they suddenly deleted their shared photos on social media earlier in 2023.

