Adult star Kendra Lust reacts to Paulo Costa's steamy bed image after his day with Tracy Cortez

By Pranav Pandey
Modified Jul 01, 2023 22:10 GMT
Kenda Lust, Paulo Costa with Tracy Cortez
Kenda Lust (left) and Paulo Costa with Tracy Cortez (right) [Images Courtesy: @kendralust on Instagram and @BorrachinhaMMA on Twitter]

Adult film actress Kendra Lust recently reacted to a sizzling snapshot of Paulo Costa in bed after his day with Tracy Cortez.

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has once again caused a commotion within the MMA community. In a recent tweet, 'The Eraser' shared a cryptic yet explicit photo of himself in bed with an unidentified woman, leaving fans speculating about her identity:

😃Saturday https://t.co/XLEcKL74B1

The MMA community has been buzzing with speculation as many enthusiasts believe that the woman featured in Costa's bed photo is UFC women's flyweight star, Tracy Cortez. The intrigue intensified due to the timing of Costa's post, as just the day before, he had shared a picture alongside Cortez, fueling further discussions and theories among fans.

Check out the photo below:

Happy Friday https://t.co/0iUTIRxBoj

Interestingly, Kendra Lust couldn't resist joining the conversation and added her own twist to the mix. Taking a playful jab at Costa's well-known social media gimmick:

"Secret juice 😜"

Check out Lust's tweet below:

@BorrachinhaMMA Secret juice 😜

Looking into Kendra Lust and Paulo Costa's 'Secret Juice' connection

Paulo Costa has transformed his 'secret juice' joke into a brand of its own. 'Borrachinha' took to Twitter in April to announce the launch of his website bearing the same name. Simultaneously, he unveiled the first merchandise for "secret juice" - a lemon-themed t-shirt.

I’m giving away 08 free shirts tonight during the UFC main card. Go over to Secretjuice.io" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">Secretjuice.io enlist to Secret Juice Army and retweet this post.Rules: 1. follow @secretjuicearmy2. Enlists in Secretjuice.io" target="_blank" title="tweet-url" rel="noopener noreferrer">Secretjuice.io by ur email3. Tag 3 friends 4. Retweet’s this#UFC287 https://t.co/s5McDxRSVw

This unique t-shirt quickly caught the attention of Kendra Lust and seemingly passionate MMA fan. Lust, who has been seen alongside big names like Dana White and Conor McGregor, has actively participated in recent MMA discussions.

Eager to get her hands on a 'secret juice' t-shirt, Lust inquired if they were available in women's sizes:

"Can’t wait .. women sizes ?"

Check out Lust's tweet below:

Credits: @KendraLust on Twitter
Edited by Micah Curtis
