Adult star Kendra Lust reacts to Paulo Costa's steamy bed image after his day with Tracy Cortez

Adult film actress Kendra Lust recently reacted to a sizzling snapshot of Paulo Costa in bed after his day with Tracy Cortez.

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa has once again caused a commotion within the MMA community. In a recent tweet, 'The Eraser' shared a cryptic yet explicit photo of himself in bed with an unidentified woman, leaving fans speculating about her identity:

The MMA community has been buzzing with speculation as many enthusiasts believe that the woman featured in Costa's bed photo is UFC women's flyweight star, Tracy Cortez. The intrigue intensified due to the timing of Costa's post, as just the day before, he had shared a picture alongside Cortez, fueling further discussions and theories among fans.

Interestingly, Kendra Lust couldn't resist joining the conversation and added her own twist to the mix. Taking a playful jab at Costa's well-known social media gimmick:

"Secret juice 😜"

Looking into Kendra Lust and Paulo Costa's 'Secret Juice' connection

Paulo Costa has transformed his 'secret juice' joke into a brand of its own. 'Borrachinha' took to Twitter in April to announce the launch of his website bearing the same name. Simultaneously, he unveiled the first merchandise for "secret juice" - a lemon-themed t-shirt.

This unique t-shirt quickly caught the attention of Kendra Lust and seemingly passionate MMA fan. Lust, who has been seen alongside big names like Dana White and Conor McGregor, has actively participated in recent MMA discussions.

Eager to get her hands on a 'secret juice' t-shirt, Lust inquired if they were available in women's sizes:

"Can’t wait .. women sizes ?"

Credits: @KendraLust on Twitter

