“What did Brian ever do to you” - Paulo Costa's X-rated bed image after meeting Tracy Cortez breaks MMA Twitter

Paulo Costa, known for his provocative social media presence, has once again caused a stir among MMA fans.

In a recent tweet, Costa shared an X-rated picture of himself with a woman, with some fans speculating that the woman in question is Tracy Cortez, Brian Ortega's ex-girlfriend. Although the image does not reveal their faces, it has ignited a wave of reactions and discussions across MMA Twitter.

The explicit nature of the photo drew immediate attention, with fans expressing their opinions and emotions. One fan questioned Costa's intentions, exclaiming:

"GODDAMN PAULO, WHY ARE YOU SUCH A MENACE? WHAT DID BRIAN EVER DO TO YOU?"

However, amidst the frenzy, another fan attempted to clarify the situation, stating:

"It's not Tracy. That's his girlfriend Tamara lmfao. Y'all gotta chill."

Check out the fans' reactions below:

Fau1in @fau1in Ortega punching air right now @BorrachinhaMMA Now they’re just trying to piss him offOrtega punching air right now @BorrachinhaMMA Now they’re just trying to piss him off 😂 Ortega punching air right now

Tracy Cortez's previous relationship with Brian Ortega has been a topic of interest within the MMA community. The recent interactions between Costa and Cortez have only added to the intrigue surrounding their personal lives. While some fans find the situation concerning and question Costa's intentions, others believe that the assumptions being made are unfounded.

Paulo Costa speaks up about his recent inactivity

Paulo Costa, the hard-hitting Brazilian middleweight, has been absent from the Octagon since his victorious clash against Luke Rockhold in August last year. Despite the UFC's attempts to schedule a fight against former middleweight champion Robert Whittaker, Costa's return has been put on hold.

In a recent video, Costa opened up about the reasons behind his extended period of inactivity. The former title challenger revealed that he had been engaged in negotiations with the UFC, focusing on securing a new deal that he believes will be pivotal for his career.

These discussions took precedence, ultimately delaying his return to the Octagon. Costa emphasized his dedication and efforts to find a suitable fight, stating:

"I was just in negotiation with the UFC trying to make some decisions that should be very important, very special for my career. So, that's why we couldn't schedule a fight before. I try, I've tried hard."

Check out Paulo Costa's interview below:

Fans eagerly awaiting Costa's return will not have to wait much longer. The Brazilian powerhouse is set to make his comeback at UFC 291, where he is scheduled to face Ikram Aliskerov. The highly anticipated event is slated to take place on July 29 at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah

Poll : 0 votes