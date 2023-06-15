"Tragic, selfish act of domestic abuse" killed 'BJJ phenom' Taylor Guerra , claims UFC veteran Clay Guida

Clay Guida recently mourned the passing away of his teammate Taylor Guerra and alleged that her death was caused by domestic abuse. Guerra was renowned for her mastery of Brazilian jiu-jitsu and had won several tournaments to earn the nickname 'Taylor The Terror.'

The 23-year-old Joliet, Illinois resident was a mother to three little kids, four-year-old Manmane, two-year-old Atreus, and Tyr, who was only one month old. According to reports, her family found Taylor Guerra unconscious on June 3, and she was rushed to the hospital, where she died on June 6.

Clay Guida recently posted a heartfelt eulogy for her on Instagram and outlined the incredible jiu-jitsu phenom's achievements on and off the mats. He wrote:

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of our friend, student, teammate, and loving Mother of 3, Taylor Guerra. She was a JiuJitsu phenom; and won countless tournaments nationwide. Taylor was fierce on the mat, and more importantly, she was full of kindness off the mat. Taylor's life was cut short due to a tragic, selfish act of domestic abuse."

Guida also informed his followers that they could donate to a GoFundMe page set up for Taylor Guerra's kids and help raise $100,000 for their future.

Female fighter dies: What happened to Taylor Guerra ?

Taylor Guerra recently passed away at just 23 years old after allegedly being subjected to horrific acts of domestic abuse at the hands of her partner. 'Taylor The Terror' was well-known in the Joliet grappling scene, having won several national tournaments.

According to reports, Guerra was found beaten unconscious at her residence by her family members on June 3. They quickly rushed her to Silver Cross Hospital, where she was placed in critical care due to her delicate condition. However, the 23-year-old was tragically taken off life support on June 6 and passed away with her parents beside her.

Police reports have confirmed that the accused has been arrested after running away and trying to escape. Demetrius Glover was fished out of the Des Plaines River canal by the Joliet Fire Department and has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery and one aggravated fleeing and eluding by the Will County State attorney.

Glover's charges indicate he struck Taylor Guerra on the head during a domestic disagreement and punched her in her body. The Will County State Attorney's Office approved the three criminal charges and a Will County Judge set bail at $2.5 million.

