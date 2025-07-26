  • home icon
  • "Training camp is going well I see," "Losing aura atp" - Fans react to Jon Jones 'aura farming' recreating viral Boat kid dance

"Training camp is going well I see," "Losing aura atp" - Fans react to Jon Jones 'aura farming' recreating viral Boat kid dance

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 26, 2025 18:07 GMT
Fans react to Jon Jones dancing to a viral meme. [Image courtesy: @ufcstore on Instagram]
Fans react to Jon Jones dancing to a viral meme. [Image courtesy: @ufcstore on Instagram]

Jon Jones imitating the viral Boat Kid's dance moves has caught the attention of MMA fans across the world, sparking mixed reactions. While some loved Jones jumping in to recreate the famous meme, others made fun of him.

Jones made an appearance as a star guest at the IBA Bare Knuckle fight event on Saturday in Moscow. Combat sports news outlet Championship Rounds recently took to X and reposted a clip of the former UFC two-division champion showing off his smooth moves by recreating the trending 'aura farming' meme.

For context, 11-year-old Indonesian boy Rayyan Arkan Dikha became an instant sensation after a video of him calmly dancing on the edge of a speeding boat during a traditional Pacu Jalur event went viral among netizens. As a result, many celebrities and social media influencers recreated the dance.

Check out the post below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''Training camp is going well I see''
Another stated:

''Losing aura atp''
Other fans wrote:

''Lol love the little arm roles Jones, looking good out there buddy''
''So funny to watch Jones pay these accounts to try and make him look better, all pair at the same time the same sh*t. Embarrassing.''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @ChampRDS on X]
As for the MMA scene, Jones returned from his pectoral muscle injury and successfully defended his heavyweight title against former champion Stipe Miocic last year in the main event of UFC 309 at New York’s Madison Square Garden. While many expected a title unification bout between him and Tom Aspinall, who captured the interim belt during Jones' absence, the American fighter seemingly avoided Aspinall before announcing his retirement last month.

Daniel Cormier slams Jon Jones, calling him ''an insecure person''

During the UFC 318 Weigh-In Show, Daniel Cormier made a remark about fighting an enemy at his house, which sparked a reaction from Jon Jones, who believed the comment was directed at him. In response, Jones took a dig at his former rival in now-deleted posts on X.

In response to Jones, Cormier recently posted a YouTube video and shared his take on the matter, saying:

''I never said [Jones'] name, but obviously when you’re dealing with someone like this, it immediately sparks him...I never said I wanted to kill him at my house...Only an insecure person would go, immediately, that ‘he’s talking about me. No, maybe I wasn’t. But maybe I was. You don’t know. But again, I didn’t say a name on purpose.''
Check out Daniel Cormier's comments below (3:28):

